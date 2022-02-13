Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the Winter Olympics. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Pentagon press secretary John Kirby; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.