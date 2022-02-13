UALR defends home floor, takes down Arkansas State





Arkansas State University women's Coach Destinee Rogers not-so-subtly mentioned the phrase "make history" during her Zoom news conference earlier in the week.

She didn't want to make more of the Red Wolves' drought in Little Rock -- a run dating back more than 17 years with ASU winless at the Jack Stephens Center since its opening in 2005.

Joe Foley's Trojans wasn't going to let that streak of home success against its in-state rival come to an end Saturday.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock downed the Red Wolves 64-55, holding the visitors to 16-of-56 shooting and forcing 12 turnovers as the Trojans picked up a fourth straight win. Raziya Potter scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter, making four three-pointers in the game.

But as is so often the case with UALR, it was defense that ruled the day, making it 17-0 at the Jack Stephens Center against ASU.

"We just played pretty basic man-to-man defense and got after it pretty good," Foley said. "The kids did a good job and [ASU] didn't get into a good streak."

An already-shorthanded group of Red Wolves lost another starter midway through the second quarter when forward Trinitee Jackson exited, going to the emergency room with a dislocated shoulder.

That meant significantly more action for freshman Kiayra Ellis, who entered averaging just more than 15 minutes per game.

With the 6-3 Jackson not drawing significant attention in the late, UALR (12-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) was able to lock in on ASU's young guards -- the Red Wolves managed four three-pointers in their lowest offensive output of the season.

"They weren't as concerned with us getting inside," Rogers said. "Losing TJ is just a huge loss and we've just got to try to work through it. ... I thought we fought to the end. Obviously, we struggled offensively, and that's credit to Little Rock."

Although ASU (11-13, 4-7) stuck with the Trojans until the break, trailing by three points, UALR busted things open with a 12-3 run out of the break to lead 37-25. The Red Wolves never got closer than eight points the rest of the way with their only real threat coming in the game's final two minutes.

Five points in that decisive run came from Azaria Robinson, who set a program record midweek with 22 rebounds against NAIA Philander Smith. With Sali Kourouma still nursing her way back to full health as the result of a nagging knee injury -- the Trojans' leading scorer didn't play either game last weekend and managed four points in 19 minutes Saturday -- Robinson has seen her role increase.

Even if Kourouma is able to get back into form by March, UALR still only has eight active players, and the 6-2 Robinson adds some much-needed size.

"She's starting to find herself more," Potter said of Robinson, who transferred from New Mexico after appearing in 12 games last season. "Her strength is pinning, being strong in the post, finishing and getting to the line. ... Today, she did a great job at that."

The same goes for Potter, a San Jose State transfer, as she's now scored double-figure points in four of the Trojans' last five games.

With UALR now tied for third place in the Sun Belt standings -- Appalachian State is also 6-3 and Texas State is even on winning percentage at 8-4 -- the Trojans can start to think about a top-four seed in next month's conference tournament. Their next Sun Belt game isn't until next Saturday afternoon at ASU.

"We just have to stay consistent," Potter said. "Come to each and every practice focused, take film very seriously and study our opponents game-by-game."

More News

ASU;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jackson;10;1-2;0-0;1-1;0;1;2

Upshaw;32;3-9;1-2;1-4;0;0;9

Washington;30;4-12;5-8;0-2;5;2;13

Wallace;40;1-6;8-9;1-8;4;3;10

Pendleton;35;4-13;3-4;4-6;5;1;13

Wilkerson;13;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;1;00

Ellis;24;1-6;0-0;1-4;4;0;2

Love;16;2-7;2-2;0-4;3;0;6

Team;;;;1-5;;;

Totals;200;16-56;19-25;9-34;21;8;55

PCT — FG 28.6, FT 76.0. 3-PT — 4-18, 22.2 (Upshaw 2-4, Pendleton 2-5, Wilkerson 0-1, Wallace 0-3, Love 0-3, Washington 0-3). BL — 1 (Washington). TO — 12 (Wallace 2, Washington 2, Wilkerson 2). ST — 4 (Pendleton 2).

UALR;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Johnson;29;4-7;2-4;0-7;4;3;10

Robinson;36;2-6;3-3;3-6;3;0;7

Francis;16;2-2;0-2;1-3;3;4;4

Harvey;30;1-4;5-6;1-3;5;5;7

Caicedo;40;5-11;2-2;0-5;3;4;14

Kourouma;19;2-8;0-2;0-4;0;0;4

Potter;30;7-12;0-0;0-4;2;1;18

Team;;;;0-6;;;

Totals;200;23-50;12-19;5-38;20;17;64

PCT — FG 46.9, FT 63.2. 3-PT — 6-17, 35.3 (Potter 4-7, Caicedo 2-5, Harvey 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Kourouma 0-3). BL — 5 (Potter 2, Robinson 2). TO — 18 (Caicedo 4, Potter 4). ST — 4 (Caicedo 2).

ASU;11;11;13;20—55

UALR;10;15;22;17—64

Officials — Blevins, Jackson, Tieman

Attendance — 2,269

ASUN MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 72,

JACKSONVILLE STATE 62

The University of Central Arkansas pulled off a considerable road win, beating the top team in its division, Jacksonville State.

Bryant product Camren Hunter led the way for Central Arkansas (8-16, 5-6 ASUN) with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Three other Bears -- Jared Chatham (16), Darious Hall (13) and Eddy Kayouloud (11) -- all scored in double figures.

With the loss, Jacksonville State (16-8, 9-3) still remains atop the ASUN West division standings, with the Bears in third place. The Gamecocks' other two conference losses have come within the month -- 88-76 to North Florida on Feb. 3 and 63-57 to Stetson on Feb. 9.

SWAC MEN

UAPB 75, ALABAMA STATE 70

Kylen Milton finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-19, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which held off several second-half rallies to put a stop to its two-game losing streak at Montgomery, Ala.

Dequan Morris scored 16 points and Shawn Williams had 15 points, including eight over the game's final 12 minutes, for the Golden Lions. Travonta Doolittle added 14 points.

Kenny Strawbridge led Alabama State (6-18, 5-7) with 19 points, while E.J. Clark had 16 points. The Hornets, who faced a 33-27 deficit at halftime, were down by as much as 55-47 in the second half but got within one point on four occasions.

Alabama State had a chance to tie the game at 71-71 with four seconds remaining, but Jordan O'Neal missed the second of two free throws. Milton and Williams would later hit two free throws apiece to help UAPB close out the victory.

The Golden Lions held a 45-26 rebounding advantage and shot 27 of 60 from the field. Alabama State was 24 of 48.

ASUN WOMEN

JACKSONVILLE STATE 66,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 48

The University of Central Arkansas women (8-15, 3-9 ASUN) lost their fifth straight game on the road against Jacksonville State (18-6, 9-3).

Lucy Ibeh and Lashiyah Fowler were the biggest contributors for the Sugar Bears, with 11 and 10 points each. Ibeh, who averages 10.4 rebounds per game, was limited to five rebounds.

Nekiyah Thompson and Keiara Griffin led the way for the Gamecocks, with 16 and 15 points each. Thompson also totaled five assists.

SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA STATE 90, UAPB 81

Ayana Emmanuel had 22 points and six rebounds as Alabama State (9-12, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) withstood a huge game from University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff guard Zaay Green to complete a season sweep at Montgomery, Ala.

Shmya Ward had 19 points and seven rebounds, while Tyesha Rudolph added 12 points for the Hornets, who also beat UAPB (10-12, 6-6) 54-40 on Jan. 5. Jada Nneji followed with 10 points and six rebounds for Alabama State.

Green delivered 31 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for UAPB, which trailed 44-43 at halftime but pulled ahead 57-55 with 3:54 to go in the third quarter after two free throws from Kaila Walker. The Hornets closed out the quarter on a 10-4 spurt, then scored 12 of the first 18 points in the fourth to slowly pull away.

Walker ended with 21 points and Maya Peat collected 11 points for the Golden Lions, who were outrebounded 41-30 and allowed Alabama State to scored 23 points off 23 turnovers.









