Unionizing U.S. House employees gains favor

WASHINGTON — More than 25 years after Congress voted to give its employees the right to unionize, Democrats are making a fresh push to make it possible for House aides to bargain collectively, an uphill effort that has exposed the often difficult realities of working on Capitol Hill.

A majority of House Democrats have signed on to a resolution that would for the first time extend to employees of their chamber the same labor rights and protections other federal workers enjoy. The measure was introduced Wednesday, just days after a group of Capitol Hill aides announced they had formed the Congressional Workers Union to press for “meaningful changes to improve retention, equity, diversity and inclusion on Capitol Hill.” The effort, which has been quietly in the works for a year, has been fueled by the concerns and grievances of congressional staff members working in an environment plagued by long hours, low wages, a lack of diversity, and demanding and sometimes capricious bosses. Those frustrations were exacerbated as they grappled with the grueling toll of the pandemic, as well as the violent attack on the Capitol last year and its aftermath.

The resolution faces an uncertain path in Congress, where Republicans are opposed. It is unclear if a similar effort would take hold in the Senate, where the 60-vote threshold for most measures leaves little hope it could succeed.

But it has recently won powerful allies, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York and major unions.

“It’s very empowering to know that staffers’ voices are going to be heard in hopes to change a culture that has been the standard for the Hill as long as we’ve known,” said Herline Mathieu, an aide to Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., a former president of the Congressional Black Associates, an organization for Black staff members in the House.

Should the measure pass, one union organizer said the group envisions aides in individual offices forming their own bargaining units. Union organizers said their priorities included reducing disparities in pay, improving diversity on the Hill, making promotions and salary increases more transparent and protecting the ability to work remotely.