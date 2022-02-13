Vaccination-hesitant people stand firm

CHICAGO -- Wynne Lacey's decision not to get vaccinated against covid-19 has come with consequences.

The mental health counselor from Oak Park, Ill., lost a job when her employer imposed a vaccination requirement. She has had to stay at home when her husband and children, who have gotten their shots, go to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra or to restaurants that require proof of vaccination.

And she received criticism when she revealed her status late last year to fellow members of the Oak Park Board of Health, a panel that advises the village's public health department. A village trustee is now seeking to oust her from the board.

But the mandates and blowback haven't shaken Lacey's skepticism about the covid-19 vaccines or moved her any closer to getting inoculated.

"People like me are pretty certain in our stance at this point," Lacey said. "I was willing to get fired. I was willing to forgo many things to stay true to myself."

Outreach workers are still trying to persuade the unvaccinated to get their shots, and many private businesses and government agencies have made it a condition of employment.

But polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that since the vaccines became widely available, about 15% of adults have said they will "definitely not" get them. The percentage has stayed constant even as the nation's covid-related death toll has surpassed 900,000.

















The Biden administration, meanwhile, saw its vaccination mandate for large employers turned away by the U.S. Supreme Court. And some companies that imposed their own mandates backtracked after states limited such protocols.

That leaves researchers to ponder the effect of vaccine hesitancy on the pandemic. Dr. Yonatan Grad, an immunologist at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said he expects it will be straightforward.

"Until we see the spread of covid-19 through that population so they get some degree of immunity from infection -- though it's better with vaccination -- we're going to see relatively higher numbers of [unvaccinated] people requiring hospitalization and all the impact that comes from that," he said.

Vaccine critics gave familiar reasons for their reluctance to get the shots. Some said they believe the vaccines are ineffective or even dangerous, responsible for injuries and deaths that they claimed the media and medical establishment have covered up.

Others, like Scott Troogstad, a captain in the Chicago Fire Department, cited a philosophical objection to being forced to put something into their bodies.

"Once you do that, there are no more lines to be drawn," he said. "Any time you declare an emergency, you can impose new rules."

Troogstad was placed on unpaid leave in November after he refused to use a city website to reveal his vaccination status, something required by Chicago's employee mandate.

He said he is hopeful that arbitration undertaken by the Fraternal Order of Police will tilt the scales in favor of unvaccinated workers, but if it doesn't, he is prepared to retire.

"There's absolutely nothing that anyone can do, especially at this point" to make Troogstad get vaccinated, he said. "The harder they push, the harder I've dug in."

The city has also required people to show proof of vaccination before entering restaurants, health clubs and entertainment venues. Chicago officials credit that measure with boosting the city's vaccination level, though they say it could be lifted in the weeks ahead if cases continue to drop.

There is no discussion of removing the employee mandate, they said.

HEALTH WORKERS

Many Illinois health workers have also been required to get vaccination or face termination, and some are fighting it in court. Fourteen employees at NorthShore University HealthSystem have sued the hospital chain, saying their religious objections to the vaccines were unlawfully denied.

Attorney Horatio Mihet of the firm Liberty Counsel said 13 of those plaintiffs have now been fired -- the one exception has been allowed to work remotely -- along with dozens of others who aren't part of the lawsuit. Some have not found other jobs, and NorthShore is opposing their attempts to get unemployment benefits, he said.

A NorthShore spokeswoman said the hospital system does not comment on pending litigation.

The employees' main objection is that the vaccines were developed or tested using cell lines from aborted fetuses, though some anti-abortion religious leaders still encourage their use. Mihet said that while he knows of some workers who decided to get vaccinated rather than lose their jobs, most have stuck to their principles.

Patricia Withers of the Illinois Vaccine Awareness Coalition, a group that advocates for "informed vaccine choice," said that along with employment problems, people who have declined the shots have lost friendships and endured family turmoil.

But she added that they've also built social networks of like-minded people who advise one another on places to shop, dine or educate their kids where covid-19 vaccination status won't be an issue.

"We're having to create a whole new, different society," she said. "It's just a survival instinct. If we can't go here, we'll have to create something new."