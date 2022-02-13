Virus, early retirements, family issues seen feeding 'Great Resignation'

Two recent reports give us a peek behind the volatility in the state and national labor force and the mass exodus of workers from their jobs during the pandemic.

Bottom line: the omicron variant continues to shake the U.S. economy by disturbing business planning and creating uncertainty among American workers about returning to the workplace.

The Conference Board, a leading national business group, reports that nearly half of companies whose workplace plans were upended by the latest covid waves have not communicated plans for returning to the physical workplace. Moreover, 71% of companies changed return-to-the-workplace plans because of recent surges. Just 9% of employees are now working full time in the office, the group found in a recent survey.

One in five workers said they "are not at all comfortable" returning to the workplace.

Along with those findings, the Federal Reserve Bank reports that the "Great Resignation" -- the pandemic-driven exodus from the workforce -- is being fueled primarily by shifts toward earlier retirements and family-care issues.

In the December statewide jobs report, Arkansas officials noted that the state's labor force continued to dwindle, dropping more than 1,100 workers from November, leaving employers scrambling to fill jobs that are available in most sectors.

Another national report ranked Arkansas 20th in the nation in November with 3.1% of workers joining the Great Resignation and dropping out of the workforce. That means more than 40,000 Arkansans dropped out of the labor pool that month, and the study said the resignation rate for the 12 months up to November was 3% in Arkansas.

The Fed's St. Louis branch, which includes Arkansas, concludes that early retirements and family challenges are pretty open-ended forces that are depleting the labor pool. There is more flexibility today in retirements -- it's not limited to a certain age, and more folks are retiring earlier now than ever before -- and family challenges have led men and women to quit their jobs and stay home.

Family-related concerns about returning to work or leaving the job also popped up in The Conference Board's report, which noted that pandemic anxieties have doubled over the past eight months. The report noted 48% of workers say exposing family members to covid-19 was among their greatest concerns in returning to the workplace.

Workers feel strongly that remote work should be a viable option. About 43% question the value of returning to the workplace given the belief that productivity remained high while working remotely. That update this month matched findings from a May 2021 survey.

"Amid the vast uncertainty with returning to the workplace, coupled with the strong discomfort many feel about returning, these results make clear: This relentless pandemic continues to dictate workplace plans and policies," said Rebecca Ray, an executive vice president of The Conference Board.

The Conference Board workforce survey captured responses from more than 2,000 U.S. workers weighing in on topics that included returning to the workplace, career plans and factors driving them to pursue new job opportunities, among others.

FIGHTING AG DISEASES

Arkansas farmers and ranchers can apply for more than $1.5 million in federal funding to help fight off forest pests with disease-control methods.

Funding is part of a $70 million allocation through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is supporting 372 projects under the Plant Protection Act to strengthen the nation's infrastructure for pest detection and surveillance, identification and threat mitigation.

"With these funds, state governments, universities, tribal organizations and other essential cooperators across the nation safeguard our agriculture, natural resources and food security, while expanding and protecting export opportunities for American growers," said Jenny Moffitt, undersecretary at the agency.

Arkansas farmers and related organizations are eligible for $1.2 million to ward off forest pests through one program, and for $428,340 to diagnose and defend against the sudden oak death pathogen.

Since 2009, the USDA has supported more than 4,800 projects and provided nearly $740 million in funding for pest and disease management programs. More information is available at www.aphis.usda.gov.

ENTERGY BRANDING

Entergy Corp., parent of Arkansas' largest electric utility, has rolled out a new look and brand identity with a refreshed logo. The company says the new brand promotes its strategy to deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future.

"At Entergy, we've had the privilege of providing safe, affordable and reliable energy that has powered millions of lives for more than a century," said Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and chief executive officer. "But we're not resting there. We are proactively transforming our company to meet new opportunities. We're evolving to ensure Entergy becomes a driving force for innovation and cutting-edge products and services."

Entergy says the changeover will take several months and is the first update to the corporate logo in more than 30 years. Arkansas customers will notice the change on bills and other company communications.

Go to entergy.com/newlook to get a preview.

TECHNOLOGY FUNDING

Small Arkansas companies involved in the science and technology sector have two weeks to apply for an accelerator program that will help businesses win seed funding available through the National Science Foundation.

The initiative, supported by the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center, will help small businesses compete for National Science Foundation funding by taking them through a four-week program that shows businesses how to submit proposals to win grant dollars. Businesses in Arkansas are part of a four-state effort that includes Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming.

"Early-stage and established Arkansas companies with ideas for products and services that are new to the market and align with one or more of NSF's technology topic areas are encouraged to apply for the proposal," said Rebecca Todd of the Arkansas technology development center.

Participation is free, but space is limited and there is competition involving all four states. Applications are due Feb. 28.

The proposal lab is a four-week accelerator that begins March 29 and leads up to the National Science Foundation funding deadline in June. More information is available at asbtdc.org/proposal-lab.

