Virus surges in remote areas of Russia; China OKs Pfizer covid-19 pill

As Russia commands the world's attention with a military buildup around Ukraine, it faces a domestic challenge: the coronavirus.

On Friday, the country reported a daily record of 200,000 new coronavirus cases, as the highly transmissible omicron variant sweeps across remote parts of the vast country.

Omicron began spreading across Russia in the middle of January, quickly becoming dominant in Moscow and other urban centers. The country recorded more than 170,000 cases over the past week, or 122 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths, however, has remained steady, hovering at about 650 per day. That number is about half of what it was during its peak in November.

Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Friday the city had passed the peak of the omicron wave, but that the situation remained difficult in other cities, including Russia's second-largest, St. Petersburg.

Russia's total number of deaths by the virus has exceeded 338,000, according to the official government tally.

















Some statisticians, however, point to the number of excess deaths as the more reliable measure. By that metric, the number of deaths in Russia has exceeded 1 million since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, life expectancy in the country decreased by two years, the first decline since 2003.

Despite being one of the first countries to develop and approve a coronavirus vaccine, Russia has fully vaccinated only 49% of its population, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford.

CHINA APPROVES PILL

China granted emergency approval for Pfizer's covid-19 pill amid Hong Kong's struggles with the worst outbreak of the pandemic. Paxlovid's import registration was approved Friday, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on Saturday.

The Chinese regulator requires relevant research to be completed in a timely manner, according to the statement. The emergency approval is the first China has given to a drug or vaccine developed by a foreign country for covid-19.

This comes as Hong Kong on Saturday reported its daily record of confirmed covid-19 cases, at 1,514.

China's central government will give full support to Hong Kong as the city's worsening outbreak strains health care resources and threatens its covid-zero strategy, Chief Secretary John Lee said after a meeting with mainland officials to ask for urgent pandemic support.

Lee said Hong Kong had asked the mainland for help on several fronts including for Chinese experts to help the city analyze virus strains, help build quarantine and isolation facilities, and supply tests kits and virus equipment to Hong Kong.

Beijing will take active measures to ensure there is a stable supply of daily necessities including fresh produce, he said.

Beijing officials and Chinese state media warned Hong Kong against loosening any of the measures, saying that adopting a "living with the virus" policy would overwhelm its medical systems.

Information for this article was contributed by Ivan Nechepurenko of the New York Times; by staff members of The Associated Press; and by Kari Lindberg, Natalie Lung and staff members of Bloomberg News (TNS).