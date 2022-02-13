Williams' play not enough





University of Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams had a career day in the scoring department, but it was not enough in the Razorbacks' 68-67 loss at Alabama on Saturday.

Williams scored a game-high 22 points on 6-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds in 39 minutes.

The 6-10 sophomore's previous scoring high had been 19 points in a 75-59 win over South Carolina on Jan. 18.

Williams posted his seventh double-double in the past 11 games, with six coming against SEC competition.

"I just got a lot of good, open looks from them denying JD [Notae] the ball first off," Williams said. "They were kind of helping off on the guards a lot. I've got to get better on my three-pointers, and I've got to be more efficient. Six of 15, I've got to make more shots. But it just kind of came to me, and I played my role."

Williams attempted career highs of 15 shots and five three-pointers.

"He took five threes, but he was open and they were good looks," Coach Eric Musselman said. "Even though he only had one assist, I thought he had a lot of hockey assists where his ball movement led to some good things."

Williams had eight defensive rebounds and drew two charging fouls, taking his season total to 37 and his career total to 53.

"I thought he was phenomenal defensively until those last two possessions against [Noah] Gurley," Musselman said. "But I thought he clogged up the lane in the second half perfectly against their dribble-drive guys."

Musselman said Williams continues to improve throughout the season.

Gurley man

Alabama's only two field goals in the final 4:17 came from light-scoring big man Noah Gurley, who came in averaging 7.3 points per game.

Gurley backed in on Jaylin Williams for a baby hook and a short turn-around bucket at the 1:38 and 28 second marks, both of which gave Alabama a one-point lead.

"Gurley's one-on-one post-ups those last two possessions, I thought hurt," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network. "He did a good job finishing at the rim."

Gurley scored 9 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

"You know, he went right at Williams, their starting center, and scored right on him," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "So it's something I think we definitely have to look at more, especially when he's playing the four."

Notae nullified

Arkansas guard JD Notae was held to 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, the lowest point total for the league's leading scorer since a 10-point outing against the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 1.

"He's a great player, so you know we just tried to make life difficult for him in every aspect," Alabama guard JD Davison said.

Notae hurt himself by drawing two fouls in the span of 1:29 early in the game and going to the bench at the 16:19 mark with no points, 3 assists and 1 steal. Notae sat until the final 2.7 seconds of the half, when he re-entered and missed a three-point heave from half court.

"I thought our guys did a pretty good job on JD Notae," Alabama Coach Nate Oats said. "We were obviously helped out by his foul trouble and him not playing much in the first half, but we did a pretty good job on him."

Two reviews

Alabama benefited from two official reviews in the final 105 seconds.

On the first, Arkansas was initially awarded possession after Davonte Davis corralled a loose ball on the Tide end and fired it off an Alabama player and out of bounds. However that review, with 1:44 remaining, indicated Davis had stepped on the sideline before throwing the ball. The Crimson Tide took advantage with Noah Gurley's post-up shot for a 66-65 Alabama lead with 1:37 left.

The second review came with 4.5 seconds left after JD Notae's three-point miss caromed off the backboard and then out of bounds. Alabama was awarded possession, as the ball looked to go off Au'Diese Toney's hand and the review upheld that -- although it also appeared Alabama guard JD Davison slapped the ball from Toney and out of bounds.

'T' talk

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney received a technical foul after tossing the ball into the body of Darius Miles with 1:10 left in the first half.

The unsportsmanlike technical came after Toney secured a defensive rebound and was hacked by Miles.

Keon Ellis made both of the free throws for the technical, then Toney made 1 of 2 on the other end to leave Alabama with a 35-32 lead.

"I mean, it's frustrating and you move on," said Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman, who also brought it up in his opening postgame remarks on the Razorback Sports Network.

Toney's technical was his second of the season after also being called following his made field goal to put Arkansas ahead of Kansas State 21-8 on Nov. 22.

Arkansas has lost a pair of one-point games that featured technical fouls, as Musselman drew one in a 75-74 home loss to Vanderbilt on Jan. 4.

Toney's trials

Arkansas senior Au'Diese Toney, playing 154 miles from his home town of Huntsville, Ala., acquired roughly 30 tickets to accommodate friends and family, but it didn't go well for the 6-6 guard.

Toney had perhaps his most frustrating game of the season, shooting 1 of 11 with multiple misses inside 4 feet, and finishing with 6 points and 7 rebounds. He also had a scoreless game against Elon on Dec. 21.

Turnover trouble

Alabama committed a season-high 24 turnovers, two more than its previous high of 22 in a 73-68 win over South Alabama on Nov. 16.

The Tide's high in an SEC game had been 19 turnovers in an 82-76 loss at Georgia.

Arkansas could not fully capitalize, however, losing the battle of points off turnovers 28-22.

Alabama Coach Nate Oats combined the turnover troubles with his team's 21-11 offensive rebounding deficit against the Hogs.

"We didn't take care of the ball well enough," Oats said. "We had way too many turnovers, gave up too many [offensive] boards, and a lot of that due to how hard Arkansas plays. You know they went to the offensive boards hard. They pressured us into turning it over some."

Umude erupts

Stanley Umude, who scored seven consecutive Arkansas points during the middle part of the first half, finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 7 from three-point range, and 9 rebounds before fouling out with 3:32 remaining.

Umude's 19 points tied his third-highest total of the season behind a 31-point outburst at Georgia and a 28-point game against Vanderbilt. The 6-6 swingman also had 19 points against Penn and at Mississippi State.

Streaks snapped

Arkansas had a variety of streaks snapped in the loss, starting with its nine-game winning streak.

The Hogs' eight-game SEC winning streak was the fourth-longest in school history following runs of 13 games in 1994, 12 games in 2021 and 9 games in 1995.

Arkansas also had its three-game SEC road winning streak broken, following victories at LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia.

Dry runs

The Razorbacks had four chances to score on one possession to cut into a 28-20 deficit midway through the first half, but came away empty.

Davonte Davis rebounded a miss by Au'Diese Toney and fed to Trey Wade, who also missed a mid-range jumper. Toney got that rebound and put it back up eight seconds later, only to miss that shot. The ball went out of bounds off Alabama, leading to the under-8:00 media timeout. After the pause, Jaylin Williams missed a jumper, closing the fruitless 48-second offensive possession.

Later, the Razorbacks had three chances to re-take the lead with Alabama ahead 28-27 and 29-27. Chris Lykes missed two long jumpers at 28-27 and Jaylin Williams misfired on a three-point try when it was a two-point game.

In the second half, Kamani Johnson missed three consecutive shots from underneath and Toney could not convert on a fourth try in the same sequence.

Flagrant poke

Alabama forward James Rojas was called for an intentional foul against Jaylin Williams after a missed field goal midway through the second half and it cost the Tide three points.

After Williams missed a 16-footer, Rojas raised his arm and put his fingers in the face of Williams, who immediately flinched as if he'd been poked in the eye.

The review deemed the foul a flagrant one, and Williams made 1 of 2 free throws. The Hogs retained possession and Williams made a driving shot in the lane to pull Arkansas within 57-47 with 9:44 remaining.





