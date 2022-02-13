Words of love

A quick search of the internet did not turn up a definitive answer on the origin of Valentine's Day cards. Some sites say cards were first sent in the 18th century. Other sites claim they date back to a priest in Rome who sent a card in the 3rd century AD. Another says the first one was sent in 1415 by a man imprisoned in the London Tower.

Whatever the origin, these charming 1920s-era Valentine's Day cards were collected by Pat Peacock of Stuttgart, who was the only woman ever to win the World's Championship Duck Calling Contest, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Peacock won in both 1955 and 1956.

She also was the first woman appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and inducted into the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's Arkansas Outdoors Hall of Fame as well as the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame. She also was recognized as Conservationist of the Year by the Arkansas Wildlife Federation. She died in January 2020 at the age of 81.

Ashli Ahrens, of Little Rock and a Stuttgart native, is a collector of postcards and other printed materials. She bought Peacock's collection from Peacock's daughter Melody Stackhouse. Some of the collection is on display at South Main Creative.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal/Photos by Cary Jenkins