Worlds In Harmony: Nature, nurture come together in Jo Stealey's art

‘Extra/Ordinary’:

Artwork by Jo Stealey

WHEN — Through March 11; gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays

WHERE — Windgate Art & Design Gallery, 5210 Kinkead Ave. in Fort Smith

COST — Free

INFO — facebook.com/UAFSWindgateGallery; jostealey.com

FYI — An artist talk will be rescheduled due to covid concerns. Email Matthew.Bailey@uafs.edu for more information.

"Life is comprised of mundane objects, moments and daily routines which provide the accretion of who we are," says artist Jo Stealey. "The often overlooked juxtaposition of a book, an old family photograph and a teacup on a shelf not only speak to my personal aesthetic, but also suggest a history while adorning my domestic environment. My grandfather's hammer which hangs in my studio alongside my other woodworking tools reminds me of him and my childhood every time I use it. These are objects that are indicative of my life story and history. These ordinary moments, unnoticed by most, speak to me and inspire my work."

Stealey, who was for many years a professor in the art department at the University of Missouri in Columbia, is recognized as an authority on contemporary fiber art. Founder of the School of Visual Studies at Mizzou, she says she's "finally graduated to be a full-time studio artist." And having done so, she has invested her time recently in an exhibition currently on show at the Windgate Art & Design Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

"Extra/Ordinary," she says, brings together the ordinary moments she speaks of in her artist statement with "the rural environment along the Missouri River which has been a constant companion since childhood. Daily hikes through the hills, valleys, forest and waterways provide spiritual sustenance. The twist of a vine in the forest, the negative space between the trees cause a moment of pause on my daily hikes.

"The inspiration for 'Extra/Ordinary' grew out of these daily observations of my domestic and natural world," Stealey goes on. "These experiences and objects are aestheticized, becoming subject and metaphor of daily life in all its ordinariness, becoming much more than a transient moment or an unseen object in a domestic environment.

"The work navigates between the domestic life within nature and within my personal life. The two overlap for me. Nature informs the domestic and the domestic is impacted by my relationship with the natural world."

Stealey answered these five questions for What's Up!

Q. Tell me about growing up and what influences did that childhood have on the direction of your work as an artist?

A. A farm near St. Louis close to the Missouri River was my childhood home. Although I don't think I realized it at the time, it was an idyllic childhood. Freedom to roam hills and valleys, as well as opportunities to attend concerts, museums and many cultural activities inspired a passion for both worlds. Much of my childhood was spent in the woods and wandering creek beds. Today nature continues to be an integral element of my life and inspiration for my studio practice. The other foundational element in the work is my experience with family and domestic life.

Q. Was there a particular moment or artwork that inspired your interest in fiber arts?

A. Generations of women in my family have been seriously invested in textile processes. My grandmother made all the clothes for her children as well as herself: she was a master at reinventing and altering wearables. One of my aunts created inventive stitched works for department stores. Another designed and made square dance costumes. My mother, a tailor, taught me to sew, knit, stitch starting at a very young age. As far back as I can remember, "making" has been part of my identity.

Q. Did you think you'd pursue art as a career? Or was there something else you intended to do?

A. I knew I wanted to pursue art since I was 10 years old. I just did not know how that would happen until I was in college.

Q. If viewers could only see one artwork in the exhibition, which one would you choose and why?

If I must choose a single work, it would be the 'Forest.' It is about the life-death-life cycle and the natural order of the world. Each time it is shown, some pieces are eliminated, and others added to reflect that life is in constant change -- never stagnant. There are elements of birth, growth, maturity and death throughout the installation, a metaphor for all life.

Q. What do you hope viewers learn from the exhibition and take home with them?

A. An appreciation for their everyday life and the objects that surround them.

“Some days I may only work a couple of hours, some days are spent entirely in the studio,” Stealey says. “Studio practice is my primary work these days. However, my family, friends and community are as important to me as my creative practice. but like every phase of life, it requires a work/life balance.”



“Ceramics and weaving were the primary processes studied during college,” says Stealey. “In the early 1980s, I took two workshops within a couple of months of one another — papermaking with Amanda Degener and basketry with Jane Sauer. These experiences launched a trajectory that I have followed since. Paper is similar to clay, while basketry techniques are off-loom processes. These processes were merged to begin a body of work that has been ongoing since.” (Courtesy Image/Jo Stealey)



“Depending on the day and life’s demands, my studio practice incorporates cultivation of a few plants I use as material in the papermaking process as well as research and studio time,” says Jo Stealey. “Exactly what may occur in a day is dependent on the pieces being executed. Some days are spent making pulp, pouring sheets of paper and/or casting wet paper onto forms. Some days are dedicated to weaving permanent armatures or creating temporary armatures. Yet other periods of time are dedicated to weaving forms in waxed linen or other materials or executing hand stitching to embellish a piece.” (Courtesy Image/Jo Stealey)



If Jo Stealey had to choose a single work for viewers to ponder in her exhibition “Extra/Ordinary,” it would be the one titled “Forest.” “It is about the life-death-life cycle and the natural order of the world,” she explains. “Each time it is shown, some pieces are eliminated, and others added to reflect that life is in constant change — never stagnant. There are elements of birth, growth, maturity and death throughout the installation, a metaphor for all life.” (Courtesy Photo/UAFS)



