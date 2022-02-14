2 found dead after house fire in Garland County, authorities say

Two people were found dead inside a residence in Garland County after it was destroyed by a fire early Sunday, authorities said.

Multiple fire departments reportedly responded to the residence, which was fully engulfed when they arrived, according to Garland County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deputy Courtney Kizer. After the fire was extinguished two victims were found inside, Kizer said.

Sunday's blaze was the second fire in the county with multiple fatalities in less than a month.

On Jan. 28, firefighters from local departments found the bodies of Kenneth Ingram, 31; Kayle Arriaga, 29; and her children, 2-year-old Mattie Cummins and 4-year-old Wesley Cummins, in a home on Echols Drive northeast of Hot Springs, according to an earlier news release from Arkansas State Police.

Authorities are investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire, the release said.











