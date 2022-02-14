2 people killed, 3 hurt in LR shootings

Two people are dead and three others are injured after two shootings Friday night, one of which happened in downtown Little Rock, according to the city's Police Department.

The victims are the third and fourth homicide deaths in Pulaski County in the past week and 12th and 13th deaths for 2022. All but two of the homicides this year have happened within the city limits.

Identities for the two victims Friday were yet to be released to the media by the Police Department as of Sunday.

While limited information was available Sunday, Mark Edwards, Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said there was no public threat.

"The public shouldn't be concerned," Edwards said Sunday afternoon.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents from the New Orleans office assisted with Friday's shooting investigation, according to a tweet sent out by the federal agency.

Edwards said the agents often assist with shootings in the city.

Chief Keith Humphrey said earlier this month that the department is aiming for federal charges for gun crimes.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the first shooting in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike. One victim was killed and a second was listed in critical condition.

Edwards said the victims knew the shooter.

Gerardo Castanon is wanted on accusations of first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide in the shooting, according to a Little Rock Police Department tweet.

The second shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. in the vicinity of the Buffington Towers on the 200 block of East Seventh Street, Edwards said. The towers are about two blocks east of Three Folds Noodles plus Dumpling Company and two blocks south of Fassler Hall.

One person was killed and two other victims had non life-threatening injuries, according to a Police Department tweet.

The shooting was an isolated incident, Edwards said Sunday. He said, as with the Mabelvale Pike incident, the victims appeared to know the shooter.

Information on suspects for the downtown shooting was not released as of Sunday.

Earlier this month, Humphrey vowed to give 100% effort to address gun crimes and to have zero tolerance for gun violence during a news conference after a series of seven shootings incidents killed one and left 11 injured in a four day span.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proposed an emergency public health order for gun violence the following day to the city's Board of Directors. The order was approved and lifts financial limits on overtime for 30 days for city's officers.

As of Sunday, four arrests have been made in connection with Little Rock homicides so far this year. Two additional suspects have been named but no arrests have been made in those cases.