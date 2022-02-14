Arkansas at Missouri: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Tuesday, 8 p.m.

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-6, 8-4 SEC; Missouri 10-14, 4-7 SEC

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Missouri won 1

COACHES Missouri: Cuonzo Martin - 76-70 in 5 seasons at Missouri and 262-191 in 14 seasons overall; Arkansas: Eric Musselman - 64-25 in 3 seasons at Arkansas and 174-59 in 7 seasons overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 31-26

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app, and XM Ch. 382.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (reporter)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 6 1/2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

NOTABLE Arkansas beat Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12 in Bud Walton Arena in the teams’ first meeting this season. JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points and Trey Wade added 17. Arkansas shot 50% and Missouri shot 29.2%. … The Razorbacks are 12-8 against the Tigers in SEC games. … Arkansas leads the SEC in scoring defense in conference games, holding opponents to an average of 66.8 points. … Missouri has a 16-11 advantage at home in the series. … Arkansas is 4-1 in the last 5 games against Missouri, including an 86-81 overtime victory in Mizzou Arena last season. … Notae is averaging an SEC-leading 2.4 steals and leads Arkansas with 84 assists. … The teams have split their regular-season series since 2017. Arkansas had series sweeps in 2015 and 2016. Missouri swept in 2014 after a split in 2013, the Tigers’ first season in the SEC. … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.0 points off the bench for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. … Missouri is 7-5 at home, including victories over Alabama and Ole Miss. … The Razorbacks are 3-3 in SEC road games.

MISSOURI PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G Javon Pickett, 6-5, Sr.; 9.9; 2.9

G Jarron Coleman, 6-5, Jr.; 9.5; 3.6

G DaJuan Gordon, 6-3, Jr.; 8.8; 4.3

F Kobe Brown, 6-8, Jr.; 12.9; 8.1

F Trevon Brazile, 6-9, Fr.; 5.6; 3.8

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.8; 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.; 10.9; 4.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.0; 9.2

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.; 10.8; 5.5

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.; 3.3; 1.9

TEAM COMPARISON

Missouri – Arkansas

66.4 Points for 78.2

70.4 Points against 68.3

+1.3 Rebound margin +4.9

-1.5 Turnover margin +2.9

43.3 FG pct. 44.4

28.5 3-PT pct. 30.5

71.4 FT pct. 74.0