Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall for 14th straight day; deaths rise by 32

Already at its lowest level in more than a month, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Monday for the 14th day in a row.

The state's count of cases, however, rose by 834, an increase that was larger by 33 than the one on Sunday and by 105 than the one the previous Monday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 32, to 10,097.

The number hospitalized fell by 10, to 1,082.

The increase in cases was the third one in four days that was larger than the one a week earlier. However, a winter storm that hit the state earlier this month caused some testing sites to temporarily close, likely contributing to the lower case numbers a week ago.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Monday to 1,806.

That was up from a recent low of 1,711 a day the week ending Thursday but still down from an average of 2,616 a day the week ending Feb. 7 and an all-time high of 9,122 a day the week ending Jan. 16.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Monday by 2,886, to 16,279, the lowest total since Dec. 29.

Except for Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, when the Health Department didn't release numbers as it switched to a new data system, the active case total has fallen every day since it reached an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

After falling the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Monday by two, to 165.

Dropping for the eighth straight day, the number who were in intensive care fell by seven, to 334, its lowest level since Jan. 10.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by one, to 54.

People with covid-19 made up about 28% of all the state's intensive care unit patients on Monday, down slightly from almost 29% a day earlier.

After reaching an all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the total number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals has fallen every day except one.

Since Tuesday, it has been below its previous peaks of 1,371 January 2021 and 1,459 last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That was below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25. That was above its peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.