ARLegValentines: Annual Arkansas politics-themed valentines return to Twitter on first day of fiscal session

This year, the fiscal session of the 93rd General Assembly convenes on Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day. That’s also the date for the annual legislative tradition of sharing #ARLegValentines messages on Twitter.

Each year, lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and others post punny poems and messages mashing Valentine's Day staples, Arkansas politics and a few good punchlines.

The hashtag – now nine years old – was started during the 2013 session by Andrew DeMillo, a former Democrat-Gazette reporter who covers the Capitol for the Little Rock bureau of The Associated Press.

DeMillo told the Democrat-Gazette in 2017 he got the idea in the midst of a busy day where everyone seemed a bit harried. So he started making some “really bad jokes” on Twitter under that hashtag, and other people picked up on it, he said. The practice spread as far as Mississippi, Kansas, Indiana and Idaho, which now have their own hashtags.

See below for some #ARLegValentines tweets posted so far:

Valentine, my love for you is stronger than the I-40 bridge #arlegvalentines #tnlegvalentines pic.twitter.com/HTVmWXsQ5J — Jill Zeman Bleed (@jzbleed) February 14, 2022

You make my heart as full as the Republican primary for lieutenant governor #arlegvalentines — Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) February 14, 2022

I thought we had something Special, but you just want to get Fiscal. #arlegvalentines — Megan Godfrey for Arkansas (@meganforAR) February 14, 2022

Our love is so strong, it can survive House Rules Committee… #arlegvalentines #arpx — Senator Ben Gilmore (@lbengilmore) February 14, 2022