Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

#ARLegValentines: Annual Arkansas politics-themed valentines return to Twitter on first day of fiscal session

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Magnolia trees bloom around the Arkansas State Capitol building Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Little Rock. (File photo)

This year, the fiscal session of the 93rd General Assembly convenes on Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day. That’s also the date for the annual legislative tradition of sharing #ARLegValentines messages on Twitter. 

Each year, lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and others post punny poems and messages mashing Valentine's Day staples, Arkansas politics and a few good punchlines.

The hashtag – now nine years old – was started during the 2013 session by Andrew DeMillo, a former Democrat-Gazette reporter who covers the Capitol for the Little Rock bureau of The Associated Press.

DeMillo told the Democrat-Gazette in 2017 he got the idea in the midst of a busy day where everyone seemed a bit harried. So he started making some “really bad jokes” on Twitter under that hashtag, and other people picked up on it, he said. The practice spread as far as Mississippi, Kansas, Indiana and Idaho, which now have their own hashtags.

See below for some #ARLegValentines tweets posted so far:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT