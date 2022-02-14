Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Jan. 20
Lucas Cade Cooper, 22, Bentonville, and Lacy Elizabeth McRoberts, 19, Tontitown
Michael Christopher Dolan, 38, Keokuk, Iowa, and Jessica Rose Ekman, 36, Burlington, Iowa
Isaac Layton Leachman, 21, and Taylor Lynnley Kear, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Shelby Tyler Rider, 29, and Emarie Ann Taldo, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Jan. 21
Lucas Bennett Dorrough, 27, and Dorothy Elise Oberes Gonzales, 25, both of Lowell
Ryan Gagne Rogers, 19, and Nicholas Parker Staton, 19, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Eric Hanson, 23, and Ashley Nicole Phillips, 21, both of Woodward, Okla.
Sergio Omar Hernandez-Vidal, 28, and Irma Cristina Monterroza-Monterroza, 28, both of Rogers
Aaron Nicholas Leonard, 23, and Diana Guadalupe Chavez Perez, 23, both of Springdale
Edwin Jobany Martinez-Negrete, 19, and Estela Marie Stopani, 18, both of Rogers
Kyle Ellis Payne, 28, Rogers, and Katherine Elizabeth Watson, 29, Garfield
Mason James Rutherford, 28, and Ashley Marie Brosch, 29, both of Sapulpa, Okla.
Manish Reddy Sama, 32, Bentonville, and Manisha Reddy Madireddy, 26, Cleveland, Ohio
Matthew Forest Shy, 43, and Jennifer Leigh Mills, 40, both of Centerton
Jan. 24
Mathew Paul Danley, 20, and Sierra Dawn Sayers, 20, both of Goodman, Mo.
Matthew Warren Harviel, 25, and Audrey Leigh DeLeuil, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Halston Isaiah Hayes, 31, and Maira Alejandra Serrano, 37, both of Rogers
Brandon Quimby, 34, and Nicole Elisabeth Crawford, 24, both of Wagoner, Okla.
Jan. 25
Ian Patrick Doyle, 29, and Kaylee Rae Howerton, 28, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Cristian Vidal Serrano-Macias, 28, and Alondra Janeth Martinez-Gonzalez, 24, both of Springdale
Jan. 26
David Jordan Peterson, 35, Siloam Springs, and Laura Maranna Snow, 28, Rogers
Jan. 27
Carl Glenn Boston Jr., 33, Springdale, and Maribel Lopez, 31, both of Springdale
Daniel Franco Molina, 29, and Haley Danielle Edwin, 29, both of Rogers
James Kenneth Parker, 65, Kansas City, Mo., and Jody Marie Thielman, 66, Bella Vista
Anselmo Vega, 53, and Rebecca Lynn Burton, 40, both of Siloam Springs
Jan. 28
Justin Ray Buck, 26, and Whitney Elise Rurak, 24, both of Garfield
Hunter Ezekiel Burton, 23, and Kyrsten Ann Mackenzie Jimison, 23, both of Pineville, Mo.
Thomas David Dyer, 44, and Thu Thao Thi Ta Hamilton, 37, both of Bentonville
Caleb Lee Johnson, 31, Webb City, Mo., and Rachel Anne Booth, 28, Joplin, Mo.
Skeet McCasland Lewis, 24, and Adrianna Nicole Primm, 24, both of Rogers
Guillermo Daniel Olvera Salazar, 18, Rogers, and Giselle Medina, 18, Bentonville
Blake Joseph Robinson, 20, and Zoe Aliesyn Faithlan Martin, 20, both of Bentonville
Jeremy Tucker Smith, 42, and Jennifer Lee Crosby, 47, both of Bartlett, Tenn.
Timmy Terry Truman, 50, Gentry, and Sabrina Lynn Truman, 50, Webb City, Mo.
Justin Anthony Ersel Whiddon Deridder, 32, Los Angeles, and Ashley Dawn Bliss, 30, Rogers
Jan. 31
Joshua Paul Chandler, 33, and Kristina Renea Swanson, 36, both of Gentry
Bartt Larry Wayne Foster, 32, and Laura Elizabeth Gruenberg, 32, both of Fayetteville
Cristian Alejandro Galdamez-Castro, 21, and Johana Melissa Linares-Sandoval, 22, both of Rogers
Brian Charles Green, 52, and Theresa Lee Mize, 42, both of Bentonville
Christopher Philip Manos, 41, and Marta Elena Cornejo-Garcia, 47, both of Lowell
Isaiah Leo McIver, 21, and Amanda Nicole Holt, 22, both of Decatur
Jose Luis Morales Jr, 41, and Maria Asuncion Merlos-Calderon, 32, both of Lowell
Jeffery Lyle Powell, 64, and Lois Amanda Powell, 61, both of Rogers
Nathan Levi Tubbs, 22, and Mia Grace Gjeldum, 25, both of Bentonville
Feb. 1
Scott Anthony Breeding, 62, and Brandy Rachell Veteto, 44, both of Lowell
Christopher Winter Harty, 26, and Samantha Marie Schanmier, 24, both of Bentonville
Kerry Crawford Loveless. 34, and Lauren Marie Haley, 34, both of Centerton
Eric Wayne Marsh, 39, and Dana Elizabeth Pipkin, 57, both of Bentonville
Gertrudis Jesus Munoz Lopez, 49, and Ana P Martinez De Ortiz, 49, both of Rogers
Carlos Alexis Salinas-Bacilio, 22, and Natalie Denise Lopez, 23, both of Rogers
Gordon Ray Sullins, 64, Rogers, and Lisa Dawn Pearce, 55, Bella Vista
Nithin Reddy Tadisina, 30, and Rasagna Reddy Banda, 25, both of Rogers
Feb. 7
Nathan James Daigle, 27, Fort Smith, and Bethany Paige Williams, 33, Rogers
Cory Dale Duncan, 40, and Lacresha Ann Colville, 40, both of Gravette
Dennis Wayne Hammond, 67, and Jill Deelyte Maloof, 61, both of Rogers
Joshua Scott Terry, 29, and Dana Latrice Jackson, 26, both of Rogers
Feb. 8
Timothy Carl Abbott, 29, and Jazmine Renee Irvin, 27, both of Bentonville
Mario Levell Applewhite, 41, Springdale, and Goldie May Benjamin, 36, Bentonville
Jose Barrientos-Flores, 64, and Rosa Esmilda Flores-Galdamezm 56, both of Rogers
Nicholas Brent Garrett, 33, and Carmen Celenia Lara, 34, both of Pea Ridge
Alexander Duane Jacobson, 25, and Meranda Lynne Smith, 24, both of Lowell
Chase Eric Wafa, 22, and Shelby Ann Anderson, 20, both of Bella Vista
Joseph Donald Wyman, 44, and Jennifer Michelle Burr, 43, both of Bentonville
Feb. 9
Juan Galvan Herrera, 35, and Irene Valenciano Ortiz, 40, both of Bentonville
Francisco Gonzalez, 55, and Tina Marie Arpin, 46, both of Rogers
Ty Holden Guinn, 23, and Lexi Rae - Lynn Dickson, 23, both of Pawnee, Okla.
Luis Antonio Urbina Jr, 18, and Valery Hernandez, 18, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Matthew Yarbrough, 34, and Sharon Elizabeth Wheeless, 24, both of Bentonville