Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 31

Braum's Ice Cream

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Gravy at 100 degrees in hot hold unit and should be held at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Multiple spots of ice buildup in large freezer.

Dixieland Nutrition

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 24, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips available for sanitizing. No closing arm on restroom door.

Gentry Head Start

206 S. Giles St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulbs in the front storeroom are not covered, shatter-resistant or shielded. Light in the back store room is not working at all.

Kona Ice

1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Kwality Ice Cream & Bakery

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: No date marking on any food items throughout kitchen.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple nonfood contact surfaces throughout the facility have a buildup of grease and food residue. This buildup was seen on walls, outside surfaces of equipment, inside of microwave, and around grill and fryers. Permit expired 8/31/2021.

Outback Steakhouse

4509 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fans in walk-in cooler have accumulated dust. Ice buildup in walk-in freezer.

Raising Cane's

1402 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sink (knee pedal, no temperature adjusting handles) did not reach a temperature of 100 degrees.

Slim Chicken's

2002 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No current certified food protection managers.

Subway

901 S.W. First St., Suite D, Gravette

Critical violations: Meatballs reheated in microwave at 106 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Taziki's

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual in final rinse of dish machine. Chemical feeder bottle is empty. Utensils and equipment are not being sanitized in final rinse of dish machine. Pasta salad, sliced tomatoes, fruit salad 49 degrees in cold hold unit near hand sink in front prep area. Salmon thawing in packaging in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

The Lion Stop

601 First Ave. S.W., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floors and walls in back storage area and dish room are dirty.

Feb. 1

Burger King

2354 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation leak in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation.

Flying Fish

110 Midtown Shopping Center, Bentonville

Critical violations: Tags being kept without the date of last service.

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on floor and under fan in walk-in freezer.

Harps Food Store

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup on ceiling and floor of walk-in freezer.

Harps Food Store Deli-Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Plug missing from walk-in cooler in deli area.

Smokin Joe's Ribhouse, Inc.

200 N. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee handled cellphone and went to put on gloves before washing hands. Employee prepared salad with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Kitchen employee wearing bracelet. Cloths being stored dry on counter top. Floor in dishwashing area cracked and broken.

Table At The Station

409 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine was not reaching a temp of 165 degrees or had a sanitizer rinse at an appropriate concentration. Ice for drinks in bar area is being used to cool bottles of alcohol.

Noncritical violations: None

Village Inn Restaurant

2300 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There are no handles for the staff to grab for opening/closing top of the prep unit in front of the grill. Ice buildup on fans in walk in freezer.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 31 -- Bizzy B's Bakery, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 101, Bentonville; Dollar General Store, 404 First Ave. N.E., Gravette; Domino's, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice, 1006 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice Bentonville-Mini Mart, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice of Bentonville, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice of Bentonville-Ket 1, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Sonic, 115 S. Bloomington, Lowell

Feb. 1 -- Heroes Coffee Company, 124 S.W. Eighth St., Bentonville