Blackhawk up

Earlier this month, for the first time, American pilots took a Black Hawk helicopter into the air--without being on board. The papers say a specially equipped UH-60 Black Hawk was computer-piloted at Fort Campbell, Ky.

It's called an "uncrewed" flight. You knew it was coming. As soon as they started putting driverless cars on the roads, it was only a matter of time. But fears about Skynet aside, something makes us think that self-flying helicopters might be better than self-driving cars.

The military types say there are all kinds of advantages to an uncrewed helicopter, and it would be much more than a very expensive drone. They talk about keeping human mistakes from crashing them, and freeing up personnel to do other work.

But most advantageous may be its potential for dangerous rescue missions. And not just in bad weather or difficult terrain. What about during active wartime? Drone helicopters could drop into a place under fire, pick up those who need to get out, and not put two pilots, a crew chief and others at risk.

As long as humans are controlling the computer, put the machine to work.