Centerton officials excited to work in new city hall

CENTERTON -- The new city hall will open today.

Mayor Bill Edwards said a closed sign is on the door at the old city hall at 290 N. Main St.

"We outgrew that old converted firehouse," Edwards said. "We now have room to expand."

The new city hall is about half a mile west of the old one, on Arkansas 102 between the city's Fire and Police departments.

There are two buildings. One is for city offices and the other is for city meetings and court proceedings, Edwards said. He said there are offices for the court clerks in the building.

The city hall is 10,000 square feet and the courts facility is 5,000 square feet, Edwards said.

Voters passed a $4 million bond issue in 2017 to pay for the project, he said.

The cost of the two buildings is $4.7 million. The initial cost was $6.5 million, but city officials cut the costs to save money.

Edwards started as mayor 12 years ago when the city had 22 employees. It now has 100 employees, he said.

"We were just crammed into the old city hall," he said. "We were packed in like sardines."

The growth in city personnel has accompanied a growth in population. Centerton almost doubled its population from 9,515 in 2010 to 17,792 in 2020, according to U.S. census figures.

Jocelyn Diaz, the city's human resources director, has worked for the city for three years. Her office was in the Fire Department because there was no room for her in the old city hall.

"I am thrilled to be here," she said. "I love that we can all be under the same roof."

Edwards said the second floor of city hall has not been built out, so offices can be added to handle growth.

The Planning Commission has a meeting Tuesday, but Edwards said it will be held at the old city hall because there are public hearings and the notices have been sent out.

He said they still have finishing touches to do on the audio-visual system for the meeting room for the council. The city will start using the new building for meetings in March, he said.

Edwards plans to use a special City Council meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday as a rehearsal to test out the equipment. The meeting will be held online, but Edwards said the public can also attend in person.

Brain Rabal, Centerton's city attorney, said the courtroom at the old city hall was too small and there were security issues. He also said there were technology and parking issues. The new court facilities will alleviate those issues.

Witnesses from the Arkansas Crime Laboratory will be able to testify online with the technology upgrade in the new courtroom, Rabal said.

The clerks, who were formerly at the Police Department, are now in the same building with the courtroom, so it ends confusion for people about where they need to go to pay their fines, he said.

Rabal said he also will no longer be disturbing city employees on court days. He used a break room to meet with attorneys and sometimes employees would have to come in and microwave their lunch.

"The new court will just end and help avoid confusion," he said. "We now have a centralized location."

Diaz said she plans to help make sure the building remains clean and organized in order for them to better serve the community.

Edwards said the community room in the old city hall is still available for rent. He said he hopes the city will repurpose the building to be used for the community.

"We are not letting it just sit vacant," Edwards said.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards organizes his desk, Friday, February 11, 2022 in his office at the new City Hall in Centerton. Check out nwaonline.com/220212Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

