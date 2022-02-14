Ceramics collection on display at UAM

"Handmade," an exhibition of modern and contemporary ceramics from the collection of Mitch Gathings, can be viewed at the University of Arkansas at Monticello through Mar. 18.

The exhibit is displayed in the Glassblock Gallery in the Fred J. Taylor Library and Technology Center at UAM, according to a news release.

The exhibition focuses on pottery and vessels from the collection of Gathings, instructor of ceramics at UAM.

His interest in making pots and vessels led him to begin to collect ceramics in 2008. His collection has grown to include more than 500 pieces that range from museum-quality art to everyday functional pottery. Some of the more prominent artists in his collection are Peter Voulkos, Betty Woodman, Ron Nagle, Richard Shaw, Rose Cabat, and Roberto Lugo.

"From a young age through interactions with my father, I understood the importance of an object and what it means to acquire it," Gathings said. "Many different objects have influenced my art making. While work from my collection does not always resemble the work I make, they still connect through material and process."

Gathings received his Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art from UAM in 2011, his Master of Arts degree in teaching from UAM in 2013, his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in ceramics and drawing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2015, and his Master of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from Indiana University in 2020.

The exhibition is open to the public. The gallery's hours are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.