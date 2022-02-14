Cotton, Democratic senator from Illinois clash over committee advancing U.S. marshal nominees

WASHINGTON -- Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin and Sen. Tom Cotton clashed last week over an effort from the Arkansas Republican to hold up a slate of law enforcement nominees from moving forward.

Cotton on Thursday acknowledged he held over the federal nominations because of an unrelated request he has with the U.S. Department of Justice.

After Cotton and Durbin traded barbs, the Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced the two U.S. attorney nominees and the two U.S. marshal nominees.

"Don't punish my people [that] I represent, who are looking for law enforcement of the highest professional level, by denying them a U.S. marshal one day because of your concern about some other case in another state," Durbin told Cotton during a committee meeting Thursday. "That is not fair to my state and it's not fair to this committee."

Durbin is a Democratic senator from Illinois. One of the nominees is a police chief in Illinois who is a nominee to be a U.S. marshal for the Northern District of Illinois.

Cotton says the Justice Department is not providing legal representation for multiple deputy U.S. marshals who defended a courthouse in Portland, Ore., during demonstrations in 2020.





"So until the department agrees to represent these four U.S. marshals or they give a satisfactory answer for why they are not, then I will not allow any nominee to be fast tracked through this committee," he said at the Thursday meeting.

Earlier this year, Cotton asked the Justice Department about whether it was representing the deputy marshals or paying for their private counsel fees.

The Justice Department issued a letter saying it denied one representation request and three requests were under review.

During the meeting, Cotton questioned why the deputy marshals were not being given representation. He reported that the four deputy marshals are on unrestricted active duty.

Meanwhile, Durbin slammed Cotton for using an unrelated topic to hold up federal law enforcement nominees.

"But you're really striking out at a situation, in my state, that desperately needs attention. [And] that is law enforcement to stop the gun violence and death," he said. "How can this be in honor of U.S. marshals when you're holding up a U.S. marshal?"

Moments later, Durbin told Cotton not to punish Illinois constituents.

Cotton replied by saying the people being punished are career law enforcement officers who have been hung out to dry by the department.

"Why are they not being provided representation as is the department's custom and practice?" he said.

"Plead your case," Durbin responded. "But don't take it out on innocent people. Don't take it out on law enforcement."

"People who are innocent here are police," Cotton responded.

The two crossed swords later on in the committee hearing, too. They argued over whether the written response from the Justice Department was clear enough.

Durbin once again mentioned that a U.S. marshal nominee had been held up due to Cotton's separate matter with the department. Cotton then started talking over him.

"Yeah, we are. [We're going to] hold up every department nominee, actually. Yeah, we are," Cotton said.

He said he cares about the deputy marshals who are not receiving representation.

Durbin agreed the topic was a legitimate concern.

"But to take it out on law enforcement in Illinois?" he said. "For goodness' sakes ... Does that show respect for law enforcement?"