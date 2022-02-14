Sections
Dog dies in Springdale apartment fire

Today at 11:00 a.m.
A Springdale Fire Fighter at the scene of an apartment fire on Rhodes Avenue Sunday night in Springdale. (Courtesy Photo/Springdale Fire Department)


SPRINGDALE -- The Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Rhodes Avenue, according to the department's Facebook page.

First responders saw flames and smoke rising out of a corner unit. The search team entered the apartment and recovered a dog that did not respond to life-saving efforts.

It took the firefighters approximately one hour to put out the blaze and control the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.


Print Headline: Dog dies in Springdale apartment fire

