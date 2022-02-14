Dog dies in Springdale apartment fire





SPRINGDALE -- The Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Rhodes Avenue, according to the department's Facebook page.

First responders saw flames and smoke rising out of a corner unit. The search team entered the apartment and recovered a dog that did not respond to life-saving efforts.

It took the firefighters approximately one hour to put out the blaze and control the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.



