Efforts to introduce abortion bills in Arkansas fiscal session fail

Efforts to allow the Arkansas General Assembly to consider adding a Texas-style civil cause of action to the state's near-total abortion ban died in a House committee Monday afternoon amid opposition from the Arkansas Family Council.

Several resolutions that aimed to authorize lawmakers to introduce "The Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act" failed to gain a motion to pass from the House Rules Committee.

The Legislature convened for the 2022 fiscal session at noon Monday. Fiscal sessions take place in Arkansas in even-numbered years and allow lawmakers to consider appropriations bills and other financial matters.

For non-appropriations bills to be considered, two-thirds of the members of both chambers must approve a resolution allowing them to do so.

Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, said the bill would save the lives of unborn children regardless of if Roe v. Wade is overturned, while Act 309 of 2021, which bans all abortions except to save the life of the mother, is blocked from going into effect by a court order.

"Texas has shown us that we have a bird in the hand if we want to use it," Payton said.

Jerry Cox, president of the conservative Family Council, said he believed the U.S. Supreme Court, would overturn Roe v. Wade by the summer and he didn't want to jeopardize decades of work toward ending abortion by passing a law that a judge could interpret as conflicting with past anti-abortion legislation.

"I'm afraid if we do any more abortion legislation at this time you run the risk of upending the good laws that you've already passed and I know that's not your intent," he said.

