Fayetteville council to consider extending deadline for short-term rentals

FAYETTEVILLE -- City officials hope extending the deadline by which certain short-term rental owners must apply for a permit will catch the ones who still need to go through the process.

Owners of short-term rentals, such as those listed online on Airbnb and VRBO, must get a business license and building inspection to operate legally in the city, according to rules the City Council adopted in April.

The city's regulations classify short-term rentals as Type I or Type II. Type I rentals are homes with full-time occupants with a room made available for nightly stays, or the whole home is made available for guests when its occupants are out of town. Type II rentals are residential units that accommodate guests full time.

Owners of Type II rentals have to get a conditional use permit from the city, in addition to an inspection and business license. Property owners normally have to get the permit through the Planning Commission. However, the council allowed a "grace period" in which the owners could get the permit administratively through staff, rather than having to go through a public hearing before the commission.

The grace period originally was supposed to end Nov. 21, but the council extended the period to Feb. 21. On Tuesday, the council will consider extending the period again to May 21. If granted, owners will have had a full year to get into compliance with the city.

Council member Sarah Bunch sponsored the measure to extend the deadline. She said she heard from four or five short-term rental owners and management companies who needed more time to get their properties into compliance after an inspection.

For example, having a chimney inspected and cleaned within the past year is on the building inspection checklist. If a property owner finds a crack in a chimney, it could take longer than the Feb. 21 deadline to get it fixed and have the property inspected again, Bunch said.

The proposal from Bunch also would provide a 60-day buffer for properties to get through the city's process. As long as owners apply by May 21, they could avoid having to go to the Planning Commission. So if an owner applied on May 20, he would have a 60-day window after that to get the inspection, make any necessary fixes and receive the business license and permit. Current city code requires property owners to finish the entire process by the Feb. 21 deadline.

That means any short-term rental owner who applies on May 22 and afterward would have to go through the Planning Commission.

Bunch said she has found companies who manage several short-term rental properties in particular need extra time to get through the process. She also said she hopes to avoid having potentially hundreds of short-term rental applications go to the Planning Commission.

"I think it should be more than enough time," she said. "By then, we will have had ample education on it."

Planning staff estimate there could be about 500 short-term rentals operating in the city. So far, the city has received 423 applications, said Jonathan Curth, development services director. Of the 423 submitted, staff have approved 193.

Of the 230 outstanding applications, 29 were revoked or voided because of submission errors or duplication, and another 10 were denied for being out of compliance with the city's regulations, Curth said. Twelve are still being processed, and another six are on hold, but appear to be on their way to approval, he said.

That leaves a mixed bag of 179 applications that are under general review, awaiting repairs or safety feature installation and a follow-up inspection or have not submitted documents to collect and remit the city's 2% hotel, motel and restaurant sales tax, Curth said.

Requiring Type II short-term rental owners to get a conditional use permit was a recommendation from the Planning Commission that the City Council ended up adopting, Curth said.

Logan Humphrey, owner of Cohobnb, a local company that manages several short-term rentals in Northwest Arkansas, said it would make sense to strike the conditional use permit requirement as long as the properties adhered to the city's regulations. However, he said he was glad to hear the City Council will consider extending the application deadline.

"I think it's a great opportunity to allow more people to be informed of the ordinance and be able to get registered," Humphrey said.

Web watch

For more information or to apply for a business license for a short-term rental, go to:

https://bit.ly/faySTRs