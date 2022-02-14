DEAR HELOISE: I hate Valentine's Day. I'm not an unhappy bachelor or a widower. This is just a holiday meant to get the public to go out and buy stupid things like teddy bears, candy in heart-shaped boxes or more expensive items such as jewelry. Why? What exactly are we celebrating? Corporate greed?

I've been told that this is a day to show your loved ones how special they are to you, but shouldn't we be doing that every day? A kind word when a woman has gone out of her way to look nice will have a greater effect than a box of candy. Letting a man know he looks good, say, after losing weight or growing a beard (or shaving it off) can go a long way to strengthen a relationship.

Put away the cellphones and talk to one another. Sometimes a small act of kindness or a thoughtful gesture can speak volumes and last longer than cut flowers. And it won't make you gain weight like candy or get dusty like a teddy bear.

Valentine's Day might mean nothing to me, but my family means everything, and I let them know it more than just one day a year.

-- Spencer H., Orlando, Fla.

DEAR READER: You're right about showing the ones we love just how special they are to us on a daily basis, but it doesn't hurt to include Valentine's Day. It's the cherry on the icing.

DEAR READERS: More uses for koozies, the insulated sleeves for drinks. Line with a coffee filter and use it to:

• Hold pencils, pens, etc.

• Hold loose change.

• Hold lightweight hair ornaments.

DEAR HELOISE: I enjoy reading all the useful hints your readers submit. I was especially pleased that you printed the "warning hints" regarding phone fraud. These scams are everywhere. If I hadn't read about individuals who were unlucky enough to realize it was a scam, I too might have been a victim of scammers. Please continue to inform the uninformed. Love reading your column.

-- Vivian M., Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada

DEAR HELOISE: I am lucky enough to have strong nails, and I like to keep them painted and looking their best. However, when I want to wear clear polish instead of a color, I can't because my nails have turned yellow. I thought there might be something wrong with me concerning my health, but a doctor said it was due to the polish I wore. How do I get rid of these yellow fingernails?

-- Taylor B., Ashland, Wis.

DEAR READER: First, always apply clear polish or a colorless base coat to your nails before you paint them with a nail polish that has color. This should help get rid of that yellow tint on your nails.

