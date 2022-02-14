Hogs turn to Tigers after close Tide loss

UP NEXT

Arkansas men at Missouri

WHEN 8 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-6, 8-4 SEC; Missouri 10-14, 4-7

SERIES Arkansas leads 31-26

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas basketball team is playing back-to-back SEC road games for the only time this season, and it's a quick turnaround.

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4) plays Missouri (10-14, 4-7) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Mizzou Arena after losing at Alabama 68-67 on Saturday.

Missouri is playing its second consecutive home game after beating Ole Miss 74-68 on Saturday night.

"A quick turnaround for a Tuesday game is much different than a Wednesday game," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "It might not seem like it, but it erases a whole day of preparation.

"We've got to turn the page. It's the hardest loss we've had all year for sure."

The Razorbacks had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Crimson Tide after Arkansas beat No. 1 Auburn 70-66 in overtime on Tuesday night in Walton Arena.

Alabama handed Arkansas it first loss in five weeks, since Texas A&M beat the Razorbacks 86-81 in College Station, Texas.

The Razorbacks then started their winning streak with an 87-43 victory over Missouri.

"Our winning streak is now snapped, and we have to get ready for Missouri, and we'll start doing that on the plane ride back," Musselman said. "The coaches will huddle up and start prepping, and hopefully the players will get their minds directed that way as well."

Alabama held on to win after JD Notae missed a three-point attempt with four seconds left and, after a missed free throw by the Tide's Jahvon Quinerly, Davonte Davis' half-court heave bounced off the basket as the game ended.

"The locker room's really hurting right now for sure," Musselman said. "We felt like we could come in here and get a win."

Alabama (15-9, 6-6) improved to 11-2 at home, including victories over No. 6 Houston and No. 10 Baylor. The Tide's two home losses were to No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Kentucky.

The Tide also beat No. 2 Gonzaga in Seattle.

"We were a basket away from winning 10 in a row against a team that's won a lot of really good games," Musselman said.

The Razorbacks, led by Jaylin Williams' 22 points and 10 rebounds and 19 points from Stanley Umude and 12 from Notae, rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and twice took the lead in the final 2:30.

Notae's three-point basket gave Arkansas a 65-64 lead, then he hit two free throws to put the Razorbacks ahead 67-66.

"We were down, but we fought, scrapped," Musselman said. "As a coach, as a program, effort's always the No. 1 thing and belief.

"They had great effort, they had great belief. We came up short."