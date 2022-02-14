• Tatiana Julien of New Orleans, who was rescued from the Superdome by helicopter during Hurricane Katrina, said "It feels surreal" as the Louisiana Army National Guard warrant officer became its first Black female pilot, flying a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

• Gene Paul, mayor of Oakdale, La., said people "have been let down and are looking for someone to blame" and "it is disheartening that it happened under my administration" as recall petitions circulate after an audit found a shortfall of nearly $1 million.

• Karyn Walsh of the Laurel-Jones County Library in Mississippi says $1 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will help bridge the digital divide, with 2,000 hot-spot devices now available for checkout in an area where just 68% of the residents have online access.

• Stephen Coan of Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium said, "We are constantly seeking to evolve and learn in our mission to provide the best possible care for animals" after the second death among five beluga whales brought from Canada for research.

• Darryl Muldrow, 18, of St. Charles County, Mo., faces a raft of charges after prosecutors say he and two others broke into about 40 vehicles at an Amazon facility in St. Peters and more at the Hollywood Casino near St. Louis, getting around in a stolen car.

• Chris Cox, a 25-year veteran of higher education, pledged to serve students, business and industry as he became interim president of Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after the previous president departed after less than a year.

• Superintendent Ryan Saxe of Cabell County schools in West Virginia said he's investigating a religious revival event at Huntington High that wasn't entirely voluntary and prompted about 100 students to walk out in protest while chanting, "Separate the church and state" and "My faith, my choice."

• Hannah Shankman, a graduate of Spring Hill College, returned to the small Catholic school in Mobile, Ala., as head brewer of Braided River Brewing Co. to launch Portier Pale Ale, a low-alcohol craft brew with hints of orange and pineapple made specifically for Spring Hill.

• Alderman Jackie Balmer of Welsh, La., was on the losing end of a 3-2 vote to let bars, lounges and liquor stores open on Sundays, though she implored, "I am not against free commerce and I love this town and I want to see it grow," but, "If we open it up ... where does that end?"