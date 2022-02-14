Jason Aldean to perform in North Little Rock in September

Country singer Jason Aldean will make a stop in North Little Rock in September on his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy” tour.

Aldean will perform at the Simmons Bank Arena on Sept. 22, according to a news release from the venue.

Opening acts will include Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

Ticket prices range from $49.75 to $149.75 plus service charges.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at TicketMaster.com.

Face coverings are highly recommended, according to the release.

Comedian Kevin Hart will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 6, according to a separate news release issued Monday from the arena.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the arena on Sept. 23, the arena announced.







