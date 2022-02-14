Kevin Hart sets August date for performance at North Little Rock arena

Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in North Little Rock in August on his “Reality Check” Tour.

Hart will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 6, according to a news release from the arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on TicketMaster.com for $35.50 to $128.50 plus service charges.

The event will be a phone-free event, and phones will be locked in Yondr pouches during the duration of the performance, according to the release.

Face masks are highly recommended, the release states.

The arena also announced Monday that country singer Jason Aldean will perform at the venue on Sept. 22.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will perform at the arena on September 23, the arena announced.











