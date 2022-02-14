Enough with tax

I see the expired paper license plate bandits are in the news, complaining that people are waiting past the expiration date by weeks, months, even years, to pay Arkansas sales tax on car purchases.

I recently purchased a car. I had $5,300 to put down. Guess who got the first $2,000. And now I will pay personal property tax for the life of the vehicle.

About 25 years ago, a lawyer from Fort Smith tried for years and failed to get property tax abolished in Arkansas. Around that same time, sales tax was added to used cars priced over a certain threshold. More recently, the qualifying age for antique vehicles in Arkansas moved from 25 to 45 years. Apparently people were taking advantage of the yearly renewal fee by not having to pay one.

Mysteriously, anything that helps out the taxpayer is a nonstarter. Anything bringing in more revenue passes like yesterday. Maybe the real bandits are sitting in the Capitol building. In spite of all this, I still love my good old "Taxansas."

RAYMOND G HOWARD

North Little Rock

Traffic cameras work

I worked two years outside London, taking the same route to work and home. I knew where the one traffic camera was on the way to work. The fines were stiff and 99 percent of the drivers followed the speed limit which was reasonable for a village.

One morning I saw a man working on the camera. Just as I got close, the camera light flickered several times because he was testing it. Before then, I never saw it light up.

In two years on that same route, I never saw anyone speeding on any road. On the narrow country roads there were traffic calming devices similar to speed bumps here. Traffic cameras will reduce speeding.

SID WOOD

Little Rock

Care for health of all

I'm writing in response to the letter from Kevin McCray. I agree with some of what he has to say, but certainly not everything. He says many people have gotten tired of being told what to do. Yes, I sure can't disagree with that. But that doesn't mean this pandemic has suddenly gone away or become less lethal. We are all tired of social distancing and wearing masks, but that doesn't change the lethal and extremely contagious nature of covid-19.

You can make your own healthcare decisions, but when those decisions spread the virus and kill people, they can and should be restricted. Remember, your rights aren't absolute or unconditional, especially when they have deadly consequences for others.

The problem here is that unless you've just been tested for covid-19, you have no way to know whether or not you are currently infected. It varies by age group, but up to 60 percent of younger people never develop symptoms after being infected, and closer to 40 percent of the population in general never develop symptoms. When you're talking with your neighbor or your kid's teacher, keep in mind that you could have an active infection, even if you've had two shots and a booster. My recommendations to everyone are to social distance and wear a mask in public. It's annoying and inconvenient, but it saves lives. As a famous athletic shoemaker says: "Just Do It!"

MARK DAGUE

Bentonville

Two guilty parties

A recent opinion letter condemned our Republican leaders for taking credit for infrastructure benefits passed in a bill they opposed. I believe both parties do this often because the bills contain too many things they can not support. I believe they would have eagerly supported the infrastructure portions of the bill and passed it if the rest of the bill wasn't filled with other programs they opposed.

If both parties submitted bills that contained only single items or a few issues, instead of adding lots of poor programs in with the good programs, hoping to garner enough votes to pass the legislation, more bills would pass. To ignore this is simply to play politics over making real improvements. To blame one or the other party, as was done without acknowledging this is nothing but continuing the game of politics. It is sad that so many want to continue the politics hoping to stay in or gain power instead of making true progress.

JAMES MARG

Cabot