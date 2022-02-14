Northwest Arkansas leaders reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'Letter from the Birmingham Jail'

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words in his book "Letter from the Birmingham Jail" are just as powerful and relevant today as they were when he wrote them while confined in a jail cell, Northwest Arkansas leaders said as they reflected on the civil-rights icon's legacy.

Forty leaders each read a passage from King's letter. The readings were video-recorded and a screening of the video was played Wednesday night at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The program was sponsored by the Black Action Collective, a nonprofit organization founded by D'Andre Jones and Pattie Williams originally as The Black History Team of Compassion Fayetteville. Black Action Collective affirms and celebrates the rich history and contributions and resilience of Black people locally and nationally, according to the group's website.

The collective is also behind production of the video.

Some of the participants in the video discussed the letter and its impact, after Wednesday's screening.

King wrote the letter on April 16, 1963, while jailed for his involvement in civil-rights demonstrations in Birmingham, Ala.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse, Bentonville City Councilwoman Gayatri Agnew and Danyelle Musselman, wife of University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men's basketball coach Eric Musselman, were some of those who read.

Angela Mosley-Monts, the associate vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the UA, said she was chilled reading her passages. She said she could feel what King and other protesters were feeling while being jailed.

LaTricia Hill-Chandler, diversity and inclusion officer for Arvest Bank, said King's letter included both religious and social-justice points of view. The letters also included King's perspective as a father and a Black man.

Matt Durett, Washington County prosecutor, read a passage and also was on the panel to discuss the letter. Durrett said the letters were written 10 years before he was born. He praised King's eloquence for composing the letter while sitting in jail.

"The fact is that a man sitting in jail composed a masterpiece," he said.

Steve Clark, president and chief executive officer of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, said the letter was sensitive and addressed to those who today would be described as influential, he said.

Clark said King's words are just as powerful today as they were when he wrote them.

Hill-Chandler suggested people today reflect on what King's legacy means to them, then discuss it with each other around the dinner table and at work.

"We can talk about it without hating each other," she said.

Mosley-Monts said she remembers watching coverage of King and civil-rights protests.

"We cannot allow history to be removed from our schools," she said.

Mosley-Monts said it's important to have conversations to prevent repeating history. She said people need to think about these issues and not just around King's birthday in January or during Black History Month in February.

Lance Reed, president and chief executive officer of the Black Action Collective, said King's letter plays an important role in his life.

"It makes you look internally at yourself and realize you can't sit on the sidelines when you see an injustice," he said.