TENNIS

Opelka claims Dallas title

Reilly Opelka won his third ATP Tour title, beating Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in an all-American final at the inaugural Dallas Open on Sunday. The second-seeded Opelka won all 46 service games during the tournament and faced just one break point, which came in the second set of his 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) victory over Brooksby. Opelka, ranked 23rd, added to his titles in New York in 2019 and Delray Beach a year later. The 24-year-old is the first American to win a third ATP Tour title since Jack Sock won his third at Delray Beach in 2017. Brooksby, a 21-year-old trying to build on a breakout 2021 season that included a run to the fourth round at the U.S. Open, was seeking his first title in his second final. He was the fourth seed. The 6-11 Opelka's powerful serve produced 16 aces to two for Brooksby, putting Opelka at 100 aces for the tournament. Opelka's victory in the second meeting between the young Americans could put him back in the top 20. His career-best ranking is 19. Brooksby, who missed all of 2020 with a toe injury, has reached the final in two of his 10 ATP Tour events and went 47-12 with three titles at the Challenger level last year.

Ruud tops in Argentina

Casper Ruud of Norway beat home-crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win his second Argentina Open. "It feels very good to have the trophy back in my hands," said Ruud, who was the tournament's top seed and won the first of his six professional titles at the 2020 Argentina Open. Ruud is No. 8 in the world. About 5,000 fans came to the court to support Schwartzman, an Argentinian who is ranked No. 15 in the world and won last year's Argentina Open. The 23-year-old Norwegian has never lost at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, holding a record of 9 wins and 0 losses.

Top seed in Rotterdam falls

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title. Victory at the indoor tournament came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93% of his first serve points, compared to just one ace for Tsitsipas. The big-serving Greek was unusually poor on his serve with four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves landing in. His second serve let him down, too, and he won only 33% of points on it. It was Auger-Aliassime's third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas, and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times. The 23-year-old Tsitsipas dropped to 7-11 in finals.

Kontaveit wins in Russia

Anett Kontaveit overcame Maria Sakkari 5-7, 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the final of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy on Sunday for her fourth consecutive indoor title. The second-seeded Kontaveit needed nearly three hours to beat top-seeded Sakkari, recovering from being a break down in the second and third sets to claim her sixth singles title overall. It was the Estonian player's 20th consecutive indoor win, which includes her runs to titles at Ostrava, Moscow and Cluj-Napoca at the end of last season.

BASKETBALL

Surgery for Bucks' guard

The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in the third quarter of a 131-107 loss at Phoenix. The Bucks later confirmed he had a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said Sunday that Connaughton would be undergoing surgery. Budenholzer also expressed confidence that Connaughton will be available before the end of the regular season. Connaughton, 29, is scoring a career-high 10.1 points per game this season. The 6-5 guard also is averaging 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 27 minutes.

GOLF

Matthews first in Colombia

Brandon Matthews played the final three holes in 4-under par, making eagle on the final hole for a one-shot victory in the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota, Colombia. Matthews finished one shot ahead of Ryan McCormick, who birdied the 18th for a 66, and Ben Griffin, who had a 68. Matthews, who finished at 19-under 264, won for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour. He had won each of the last two years on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. The victory moves Matthew to the top of the points list. The top 25 at the end of the year earn PGA Tour cards.

Fox earns 5-shot victory

Ryan Fox of New Zealand overcame a rugged start by closing with a 3-under 69 for a five-shot victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic. Fox opened with a 63 and took a six-shot lead into the final round at Al Hamra Golf Club, completing a wire-to-wire victory. It was his second European tour title, and first in stroke play. He also won the ISPS Handa Super 6 tournament in 2019 with a final round that concluded with six-hole elimination matches. Fox previously won twice on the Challenge Tour and twice on the PGA Tour of Australasia. Ross Fisher closed with a 66 to finish alone in second.

HOCKEY

Ottawa forward suspended

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston's Jack Ahcan. The NHL announced the suspension on Sunday. Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa's 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The league's department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made "significant contact" with Ahcan's head. The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary, with the money going to the players' emergency fund.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Adesanya stops Whittaker

Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision to retain his title and maintain control of the middleweight division at UFC 271 in Houston on Saturday night. Adesanya (23-1) won his 11th consecutive middleweight fight in the UFC and remained undefeated. The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of Adesanya, who has won all four of his title defenses -- three by unanimous decision and one by knockout. The fight, which was a rematch of Adesanya's title win over Whittaker (23-6) by second-round knockout at UFC 243 in 2019, was even throughout, with Whittaker taking the champion down several times. But, Adesanya also landed punches to Whittaker's face and kicks to his ribs. The next contender for the UFC middleweight title might be Jared Cannonier (15-5), who knocked out Derek Brunson (23-8) in the second round of their fight earlier in the night.

