OPINION | A WORD: Arkansans curious about 'Bessie' bugs and 'coo sheep'

In Conway, reader Claudia Davis is curious about "crazy as a Bessie bug" and "wild as a coo sheep," phrases used by her mother, who was born in 1895.

Someone in my past used "crazy as a Betsy bug." I'm curious about it, too.

In "How We Talked and Common Folks" (University Press of Kentucky, 2009), about language used in the southern Appalachians, Verna Mae Slone defines Bessie bug as "a very active and excitable bug." Lose your mind and you were "crazy as a Bessie bug."

The Word Detective blog says Bessie, Betsy or Bess bugs were shiny black flying horned beetles. See arkansasonline.com/214bess.

I haven't heard "coo sheep," have you? The Dictionary of Southern Appalachian English (University of North Carolina Press, 2021) has "co-sheep" or "cu-sheep" and similar words meaning "come!" They were used to call wandering sheep.

Now I'm hoping to hear from Arkansans who've actually heard folks coo-ing to bring home some sheep.

