Little Rock police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:25 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police have identified two men who were fatally shot in Little Rock on Friday night.

Jose Bustos, 21, was killed and another person was in critical condition following a shooting that happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock police said.

Gerardo Castanon is wanted on accusations of first-degree homicide and attempted first-degree homicide in the shooting, according to authorities.

At about 11:20 p.m., 37-year-old Rickey Braggs of Little Rock was fatally shot near the 200 block of East 7th Street, according to Little Rock police.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, police said, though their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

On Monday, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said the department hadn’t named any suspects in the 7th Street shooting. The investigation is ongoing.


