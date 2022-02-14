Razorbacks return to top 25 poll at No. 23

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team re-entered The Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday on the strength of defeating then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime Tuesday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
The No. 23 Razorbacks lost 68-67 at Alabama on Saturday, but the win over Auburn was enough for the voters to place them back in the poll. Arkansas was No. 10 in early December but suffered four losses in a five-game stretch and eventually fell out of the poll until Monday.
Gonzaga earned 56 first-place votes to regain the top spot, while Auburn slipped to No. 2. Other SEC schools in the poll include No. 4 Kentucky, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 25 Alabama.
Arkansas travels to Columbia, Mo., on Tuesday to face Missouri before hosting Tennessee on Saturday.
The AP Top 25 Poll
1. Gonzaga
2. Auburn
3. Arizona
4. Kentucky
5. Purdue
6. Kansas
7. Baylor
8. Providence
9. Duke
10. Villanova
11. Texas Tech
12. Illinois
13. UCLA
14. Houston
15. Wisconsin
16. Tennessee
17. Southern Cal
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan State
20. Texas
21. Murray State
22. Wyoming
23. Arkansas
24. Connecticut
25. Alabama