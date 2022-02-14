Remember when, Arkansas? Bill Clinton's cat was Little Rock parade's first feline grand marshal in 2002





Does anyone recognize what's happening in this vintage photo from the Democrat-Gazette archives?

Hint: The year was 2002.

From his retirement home in Hollywood, Md., former White House cat Socks flew to Little Rock in December to wear a red jester's collar as grand marshal of Little Rock's 14th annual Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday parade.

A literally white-knuckled flyer, Socks scratched his guardian, Betty Currie, on the plane. And Currie said sirens and motorcycles made him uneasy during the parade. But The Associated Press described him as looking calm and relaxed while hundreds gathered around for photos.

The AP also described him as "thick."

Socks rode with Currie in former President Bill Clinton's light green Mustang but was held by Jackye Parker, then principal of William Jefferson Clinton Elementary Magnet School in Sherwood. Parker held Socks again during a reception where then-High Profiles editor Phyllis Brandon took these photos.

Currie was Clinton's executive assistant in the White House and got to know Socks there. When the administration ended in 2001, she took him home to Maryland. The Clintons, who have allergies, kept Buddy, the first dog.

President George W. Bush had a cat, too, India — a black American shorthair nicknamed Willie (see arkansasonline.com/214India). The Scottish terriers Barney and Miss Beazley routinely upstaged her. She died on the job in January 2009.

Socks died in February 2009; he had cancer and was euthanized.

The job of first cat went unfilled for 12 years until late January, when 2-year-old Willow (#COTUS) joined the Biden administration (see arkansasonline.com/214willow). The gray and white farm cat introduced herself to Jill Biden in 2020 during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania by jumping on stage.

Socks, the former White House cat, watches the scene at a reception Dec. 6, 2002, in the home of Margaret and Carl Whillock in Little Rock. Betty Currie brought Socks from Maryland to be grand marshal of the annual Little Rock Christmas parade. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)









