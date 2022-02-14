Steve Martin, Martin Short to bring show to North Little Rock arena in September

Steve Martin and Martin Short's “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” will come to Simmons Bank Arena in September.

The show will be onstage in The Theater@Simmons Bank Arena (the arena's reduced-capacity internal venue), 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets are $75-$250. Masks will be required and all attendees must either be fully vaccinated against covid-19 or present a negative covid-19 test (generally 48 to 72 hours before the event) before entering the venue.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Simmons Bank Arena box office and via ticketmaster.com

All ticket prices are plus service charges with an eight-ticket limit per household.