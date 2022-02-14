Talk about a cat show! 120 felines prance at Russian theater





On a Moscow afternoon in September 1999, we were treated to a live performance that looked even more challenging than the proverbial herding of cats.

We spent nearly two hours in the Russian capital enjoying the Yuri Kuklachev Cat Theater. When we entered the lobby, a beige cat was prowling amid arriving families. After the show, we met Kuklachev, who said his ensemble added up to some 120 felines. Marcia gave him two bags of cat treats she'd brought from Little Rock.

That day's show, "Cats From Space," demonstrated that Kuklachev is an adept performer. He and his entourage inspired rounds of chuckles and volleys of applause from the 200 or so spectators.

The dozen-plus onstage cats didn't do a whole lot of actual performing —but the mere notion was enthralling. One feline did manage a handstand. Others scampered along bamboo poles using only their front paws. Another one pushed a cart that was being pulled by a string. Several times, a cat came out, stared at the audience, then dashed back behind the curtain. It was perhaps a case of feline stage fright.

We attended another performance of Kuklachev's cats when we were back in Moscow in 2010 and were once again charmed. Online information indicates that the theater is still operating.

[RELATED: Little Rock cat show ]

One website asserts that the show is "unique for two reasons: First, this is the only cat theater in the world. Second, Yuri Kuklachev's original idea and its implementation seemed to be next to impossible because cats are known to be almost impossible to train.

"They have a reputation for being too independent and cannot be forced to follow commands. It is no easy task to find the key to the heart of these rebellious, gentle and sensitive creatures. The secret actually lies in simply loving them and expressing that love towards them."









[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/214mew/]











