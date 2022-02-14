UA ag division scientist honored

Renee Threlfall, a research scientist in enology and viticulture at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, has been named winner of the Julian Miller Sr. Distinguished Researcher Award.

The award is presented by the Southern Region of the American Society for Horticultural Sciences. It recognizes an outstanding record in research on one or more horticultural crops and in one or more areas of horticultural research for a period of 10 or more years, according to a news release.

Threlfall is a member of the faculty in the Department of Food Science in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. She is also a researcher and scientist with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the U of A System Division of Agriculture.

Threlfall has been in the department more than 30 years, and has a split appointment between research, extension and teaching.

Her research and extension focuses on processing and postharvest storage of specialty crops (wine grapes, muscadine grapes, table grapes, blackberries, strawberries, peaches, hops, etc.) and value-added processing of horticultural crops. She has more than 40 refereed journal publications.

Threlfall teaches an introduction enology and viticulture class, Uncorked: Vines to Wines, each fall, and teaches enology, viticulture and sensory topics for grape and wine production in other food science classes.

She is a member of the American Society of Enology and Viticulture, ASEV-Eastern Section, American Wine Society, American Society for Horticultural Science, North American Raspberry and Blackberry Association and American Society of Brewing Chemists. She is on the Extension and Outreach Committee for the National Grape Research Alliance, is a member of the Arkansas Association of Grape Growers and serves on the Arkansas Wine Producers Council. She is also director of the Arkansas Quality Wine Program.

ASHS represents a broad cross-section of the horticultural community: scientists, educators, students, landscape and turf managers, government, extension agents and industry professionals. Members focus on practices and problems in horticulture: breeding, propagation, production and management, harvesting, handling and storage, processing, marketing and use of horticultural plants and products.

