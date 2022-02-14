UCA names locals on President's, Dean's lists

The University of Central Arkansas at Conway named students to its President's and Dean's lists, including southeast Arkansas residents.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

More than 1,200 students were named to the fall 2021 UCA President's List. Honorees must earn a 4.0 GPA on a minimum of 12 hours, according to a news release.

Area recipients include:

Seth Alexander of Sheridan; Shelby Bennett of Redfield; Michelle Benson of Redfield; Joshua Bridges of Pine Bluff; James Buckley of Monticello; Edmund Burke of Sheridan; Lyndsi Chavis of Sheridan; Jamie Chen of Star City; Mikayla Dickson of Dermott; Kamryn Files of Warren; Emily Granderson of Redfield; Mya Hall of Stuttgart; Samantha Herrington of Rison; Jacob Hollinger of Sheridan;

Kynia Jackson of Star City; Arriana Johnson of Star City; Cassidy Jones of White Hall; Lauren Kemp of De Witt; Allison Knowles of White Hall; Kennedy Luster of White Hall; Ty McDaniel of Altheimer; Chandler Mercer of Rison; Jaqueline Mondragon of Lake Village; Rohan Patel of Pine Bluff; Alyssa Pennington of White Hall; Hope Robinson of White Hall; Anna Smith of White Hall; Brooklyn Solis of Warren; Christian Stephens of White Hall; Nathan Taylor of White Hall; Brandon Williams of Pine Bluff; Madison Yarbrough of Grapevine.

DEAN'S LIST

UCA named more than 1,350 students to the fall 2021 Dean's List, including local students. Honorees must earn a 3.50 or higher grade point average on a minimum of 12 hours, according to the news release.

Area honorees include:

Kennedy Akins of White Hall; Sarah Aycock of Sheridan; William Bailey of White Hall; Sajala Bell of Dumas; Emily Blue of Pine Bluff; Da'Mya Brittian of Redfield; Lucy Browning of White Hall;

Colt Caldwell of Monticello; Jakhari Clegg-Fleming of Prattsville; Magdalyn Cooper of Pine Bluff; Chenel Dale of Dumas; Lilly Daugherty of Wilmar; Tommyah Deshazer of Monticello;

Kam'Ryn Glover of Stuttgart; Kiara Golden of Kingsland; Ashlyn Grandy of Pine Bluff; Emily Hall of White Hall; Lou Hargis of Warren; Kaela Hodge of White Hall; Madison Holloway of Sheridan;

Ryan Jones of Pine Bluff; Kaylee Knox of Sheridan; Tekerra Mayweather of Pine Bluff; Ashlin Michael of Jefferson; Itzel Morales of White Hall; Evan Mulloy of Stuttgart; Kaylynn Nance of Pine Bluff; Sierra Nevens of Prattsville;

Baylor Owen of White Hall; Anika Patel of White Hall; Madison Price of Almyra; Hannah Robinson of White Hall; Kylie Smothers of Sheridan; Hannah Walker of Poyen; Colby Wilson of Pine Bluff; Sebastian York of Star City.