Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Jan. 20
Don Ngo, 36, and Thanh Cong Ngo, 26, both of Rogers
Alexis Kathleen Stevenson, 23, and Brooke Ann Henson, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 21
Santos Efrain Aguirre Cornejo, 30, and Esmeralda Del Carmen Montano Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale
Patrick Lee Howe, 48, and Kelli Ann Correll, 39, both of Springdale
Jessie Dale Martinez, 38, and Diana Lee Wade, 46, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Alfredo Medrano Contreras, 28, and Blanca Mariana Laguna Araujo, 28, both of Springdale
Jonathan Ramirez Seda, 30, and Karla Liseth Guardado Carrero, 22, both of Springdale
Jan. 24
Sebastion Batlok, 36, and Alwina Benjamin, 31, both of Springdale
Coleson Ray Burns, 40, Siloam Springs, and Katie Elise Jones, 28, Springdale
Celio Carachure Cruz, 53, and Martha Susana De La Hoya Nevarez, 49, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Thomas Crabtree, 22, and Amber NaCole Harrison, 24, both of West Fork
Andrew Kent Ferguson, 33, and Carley Rose McGaugh, 26, both of Fayetteville
Kim Lewis, 38, and Chiyoko Komaie, 30, both of Springdale
Victor Adewale Oyibo, 41, and Ashley Raine Dobrowski, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 25
Carter Riner Jibbwa, 45, and Julynn Hanchor, 39, both of Springdale
Jan. 26
James Douglas Martin, 35, and Rachel Whitney Denham, 34, both of Farmington
Nena Muller, 35, and Bonarita Herna Hermios, 36, both of Springdale
Jan. 27
Leah Keeuna Armstrong, 18, Fayetteville, and Isabella Rhiannon Long, 18, El Dorado
Jorge De Jesus Barrera Mercado, 21, and Nichole Maria Perez Gonzalez, 25, both of Springdale
Jose Maria Gonzalez Menendez, 30, and Summer Sonnet Banks, 38, both of Springdale
Brandon Heath Harrison, 40, and Britiney Nacole Whetstine, 32, both of Fayetteville
Brian Dean Luedecke, 33, and Samantha Jo Hagelsieb, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Darcy Lynne Sikes, 33, and Melanie Anne Whitney, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jan. 28
Benjamin Daniel Batchelor, 22, and Meghan Ruth Stough, 24, both of Springdale
Luis Angel Calvillo Cardenas, 28, and Marlena Dawn Fisher, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Mohammadhossein Kashefizadeh, 34, and Mahsa Haseli, 30, both of Fayetteville
Farris Earl Snowden, 34, and Winona Michelle McCollum, 36, both of Springdale
Jan. 31
Brandon Marquis Coney, 30, and Nuria Lissette Aguilar, 40, both of Fayetteville
Thomas Christian MacLean, 43, and Reena Estrella Ramirez, 40, both of Huntsville
Malik Alexander Walls, 23, and Najah Amani Biggs, 23, both of Fayetteville
Jesse Dee Wayne Ward, 32, and Brittany Dawn Milliken, 36, both of Westville, Okla.
Dalton James Withrow, 28, and Anna Laura Scott, 29, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 1
Chad Phillip Collins, 35, and Taren Leigh Davis, 29, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Julysses Franchot Nobles, 31, and Brittany La'shawn Crittenden, 35, both of Fayetteville
William Oliver Porter, 54, and Maria Chona Manglapus, 50, both of Springdale
Christopher Lee Williams, 47, Fayetteville, and Gina Marie Pentz, 46, Springdale
Hayden Austin Wilson, 23, and Laurel Lynn Powell, 23, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 2
Robert James Cornwell III, 38, and Christina Kim Le, 25, both of Lowell
Jeffrey Allen Crawford, 53, and Sharon Ann Herring, 46, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Christopher Michael Kinkead, 30, and Bailey Kristine McGinnis, 25, both of Springdale
Lino Peralta Ruiz, 33, and Maritza Meza, 37, both of Fayetteville
Phuong The Pham, 36, and Hanh Thi My Nguyen, 32, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Tyler Rickey, 31, and Emily Michelle Terry, 29, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 7
Brandon Clay Evans, 43, and Ciara Marie Bowlin, 37, both of Fayetteville
Markeith Terrell Exstridge, 41, and Lorena Zugey Galvez, 35, both of Fayetteville
Nathan Joseph Mohlman, 31, and Katie Lynn Harrison, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Brian Eugene Strong, 40, and Stephanie Dawn Self, 43, both of Springdale
Feb. 8
Edward Carrington Carlson, 24, and Jessica Lynn Burton, 20, both of Fayetteville
Grady Carmeron Lucus, 21, and Megan Nycole Mitchell, 20, both of Fayetteville
Burney Luther, 28, and Kristieann Burt, 29, both of Springdale
Jack Tellen, 47, and Namin Amos, 45, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 9
Markheyvian Knifeis Carter, 27, Spiro, Okla., and Angela Cheree Pike, 31, Fort Smith
Billy Ray Cornish, 59, and Brenda May Philpott, 70, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Jordan Paul Duerksen, 31, and Alyssa Megan Rabel, 30, both of Fayetteville
Maria Alejandra Facio, 45, and Sandra Lopez Rodriguez, 45, both of Springdale
Steven Lee Main, 35, and Maranda Renee Daulton, 36, both of Fayetteville