Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Jan. 20

Don Ngo, 36, and Thanh Cong Ngo, 26, both of Rogers

Alexis Kathleen Stevenson, 23, and Brooke Ann Henson, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 21

Santos Efrain Aguirre Cornejo, 30, and Esmeralda Del Carmen Montano Rodriguez, 24, both of Springdale

Patrick Lee Howe, 48, and Kelli Ann Correll, 39, both of Springdale

Jessie Dale Martinez, 38, and Diana Lee Wade, 46, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Alfredo Medrano Contreras, 28, and Blanca Mariana Laguna Araujo, 28, both of Springdale

Jonathan Ramirez Seda, 30, and Karla Liseth Guardado Carrero, 22, both of Springdale

Jan. 24

Sebastion Batlok, 36, and Alwina Benjamin, 31, both of Springdale

Coleson Ray Burns, 40, Siloam Springs, and Katie Elise Jones, 28, Springdale

Celio Carachure Cruz, 53, and Martha Susana De La Hoya Nevarez, 49, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Thomas Crabtree, 22, and Amber NaCole Harrison, 24, both of West Fork

Andrew Kent Ferguson, 33, and Carley Rose McGaugh, 26, both of Fayetteville

Kim Lewis, 38, and Chiyoko Komaie, 30, both of Springdale

Victor Adewale Oyibo, 41, and Ashley Raine Dobrowski, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 25

Carter Riner Jibbwa, 45, and Julynn Hanchor, 39, both of Springdale

Jan. 26

James Douglas Martin, 35, and Rachel Whitney Denham, 34, both of Farmington

Nena Muller, 35, and Bonarita Herna Hermios, 36, both of Springdale

Jan. 27

Leah Keeuna Armstrong, 18, Fayetteville, and Isabella Rhiannon Long, 18, El Dorado

Jorge De Jesus Barrera Mercado, 21, and Nichole Maria Perez Gonzalez, 25, both of Springdale

Jose Maria Gonzalez Menendez, 30, and Summer Sonnet Banks, 38, both of Springdale

Brandon Heath Harrison, 40, and Britiney Nacole Whetstine, 32, both of Fayetteville

Brian Dean Luedecke, 33, and Samantha Jo Hagelsieb, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Darcy Lynne Sikes, 33, and Melanie Anne Whitney, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jan. 28

Benjamin Daniel Batchelor, 22, and Meghan Ruth Stough, 24, both of Springdale

Luis Angel Calvillo Cardenas, 28, and Marlena Dawn Fisher, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Mohammadhossein Kashefizadeh, 34, and Mahsa Haseli, 30, both of Fayetteville

Farris Earl Snowden, 34, and Winona Michelle McCollum, 36, both of Springdale

Jan. 31

Brandon Marquis Coney, 30, and Nuria Lissette Aguilar, 40, both of Fayetteville

Thomas Christian MacLean, 43, and Reena Estrella Ramirez, 40, both of Huntsville

Malik Alexander Walls, 23, and Najah Amani Biggs, 23, both of Fayetteville

Jesse Dee Wayne Ward, 32, and Brittany Dawn Milliken, 36, both of Westville, Okla.

Dalton James Withrow, 28, and Anna Laura Scott, 29, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 1

Chad Phillip Collins, 35, and Taren Leigh Davis, 29, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Julysses Franchot Nobles, 31, and Brittany La'shawn Crittenden, 35, both of Fayetteville

William Oliver Porter, 54, and Maria Chona Manglapus, 50, both of Springdale

Christopher Lee Williams, 47, Fayetteville, and Gina Marie Pentz, 46, Springdale

Hayden Austin Wilson, 23, and Laurel Lynn Powell, 23, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 2

Robert James Cornwell III, 38, and Christina Kim Le, 25, both of Lowell

Jeffrey Allen Crawford, 53, and Sharon Ann Herring, 46, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Christopher Michael Kinkead, 30, and Bailey Kristine McGinnis, 25, both of Springdale

Lino Peralta Ruiz, 33, and Maritza Meza, 37, both of Fayetteville

Phuong The Pham, 36, and Hanh Thi My Nguyen, 32, both of Rogers

Jeffrey Tyler Rickey, 31, and Emily Michelle Terry, 29, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 7

Brandon Clay Evans, 43, and Ciara Marie Bowlin, 37, both of Fayetteville

Markeith Terrell Exstridge, 41, and Lorena Zugey Galvez, 35, both of Fayetteville

Nathan Joseph Mohlman, 31, and Katie Lynn Harrison, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Brian Eugene Strong, 40, and Stephanie Dawn Self, 43, both of Springdale

Feb. 8

Edward Carrington Carlson, 24, and Jessica Lynn Burton, 20, both of Fayetteville

Grady Carmeron Lucus, 21, and Megan Nycole Mitchell, 20, both of Fayetteville

Burney Luther, 28, and Kristieann Burt, 29, both of Springdale

Jack Tellen, 47, and Namin Amos, 45, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 9

Markheyvian Knifeis Carter, 27, Spiro, Okla., and Angela Cheree Pike, 31, Fort Smith

Billy Ray Cornish, 59, and Brenda May Philpott, 70, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Jordan Paul Duerksen, 31, and Alyssa Megan Rabel, 30, both of Fayetteville

Maria Alejandra Facio, 45, and Sandra Lopez Rodriguez, 45, both of Springdale

Steven Lee Main, 35, and Maranda Renee Daulton, 36, both of Fayetteville