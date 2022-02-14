Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Jan. 31

Schmieding Kid's First

2575 S. Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The table with the can opener had juice on the table that is sticky.

Shiloh Montessori Preschool

2871 American St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit has expired.

Feb. 1

Bright Haven Christian Learning Center

1110 Mathias Drive, Suite F, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing a gold bracelet. Except for a plain ring such as a wedding band, while preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms and hands.

Cloud 9 Nutrition

56 Yukon Place, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: Rodent bait pellets were not in a tamper-resistant bait station. Rodent droppings inside the cabinet.

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. No test strips.

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dishes of ice cream were not covered in blast freezer and ice cream station freezer. Box of ice cream cones in a box of the floor. Boxes of to-go containers were stored on the floor. Posted permit expired Oct. 20, 2021.

E-Z Mart Food Store

2124 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Milk in coolers with discard dates of 1/28 and 1/30. Foods shall be discarded when they are past the expiration date.

Noncritical violations: None

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One employee drink cup lacks a lid stored in food preparation area. Food employee handled ready to eat sushi roll with bare hands in back preparation area.

Noncritical violations: Toilet room door is open.

Meiji Japanese Cuisine

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on-site.

Noncritical violations: Ice bin for bar drinks has unshielded soda cooling tubes inside the ice. One food employee in front preparation area lacks a hair restraint for head. One food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Dispensing utensils for steamed rice are stored in a container of unheated water. One ventilation hood filter is not installed. Two ceiling light fixtures are not functioning in back food preparation area.

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers

1460 E. Augustine Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One door in prep table (sandwich ingredients), is not closing well, it remains open. Can opener has food debris.

Vantage Point Of Northwest Arkansas

4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a bracelet. While preparing food, food workers may not wear jewelry (including medical information) on their arms. Light bulb shield is not covering the bulbs in the warewashing area. Lights bulbs shall be shielded in designated areas.

Feb. 2

Flash Market

2510 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle has holes rusted on the bottom side. Receptacles shall be in good condition and leak free. Previous issue.

Kum & Go

2351 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service will be a certified food manager.

Rolando's Restaurant

509 W. Spring St., Suite 220, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is not an employee with food protection manager certification. Handwashing sink in food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Posted retail food permit expired 7/31/2021.

Swoon Juice Bar

565 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. A small hand held scoop for dispensing peanut butter is stored in a container of unheated water between uses.

Taqueria El Torito Inc.

700 S. Thompson St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: A cook cleaning plastic single-use gloves with soap and water and then plating an omelet. The hand-washing sink in the cook area had a bucket with water and scrub pad in the basin. Multiple food items in the reach-in cooler by the food assembly table that had no date on containers (rice, diced tomatoes, fish, etc.)

Noncritical violations: There is not a person in a supervisory position who has attended the food safety courses. There was no information available for instruction on how to clean up bodily fluid release events. Meat in a plastic bag in a bucket thawing at room temperature.

Trinity United Methodist Church

1021 Sycamore St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. One refrigerator lacks a thermometer (two-door refrigerator)

Wild Bill's Inc.

1240 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Procedure for bodily fluid release cleanup is unavailable. Handwashing sink lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Posted retail food permit expired 1/31/2022.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 31 --Kum & Go, 1010 N. Thompson, Springdale; R and S Kountry Store, 17410 U.S. 412 East, Springdale; Razorbacks Nutrition, 504 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Feb. 1 -- Elkins Basketball Concession, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; Farmington Junior High, 42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington; Northwest Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville

Feb. 2 -- Ella's Restaurant, 465 N. Arkansas Ave., Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Center and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Latte Da, 3232 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville



