While covid cases continue to decline in Arkansas, deaths from the virus remain high

While active covid-19 cases continue a downward trend in the state, deaths remained high with 40 reported Sunday, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We have lost too many Arkansans, and unless we increase vaccinations, we will have even more," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via tweet. "Vaccines are higher than last week, so let's continue the increase in the coming days."

There were 1,394 fewer active cases reported Sunday for a total of 19,165. The case total since March 2020 is at 806,877, with 801 cases added Sunday.

Hospitalizations were down 44, with 1,092 patients being treated currently in the state for covid-19. A total of 163 people were on ventilators Sunday, five less than Saturday.











Deaths have continued to climb week to week as cases have fallen .

Not including data corrections, it was the highest Sunday count for covid-19 deaths in more than a year. Total deaths since March 2020 rose to 10,065. The state surpassed the 10,000 death mark when 48 deaths were reported Saturday -- the highest number reported in a single day since January, 2021.

For a comparison, provisional vital statistics kept by the Arkansas Department of Health show that 3,343 people died in accidents in 2019 and 2020, the most recent years reported. Accidents included transportation and nontransportation incidents.





During those same years, 1,316 people died from the flu and pneumonia, according to the reports. The state also reported 641 homicides.

Yet, the top two killers in the state, heart disease and malignant neoplasms, had 17,299 and 12,981 deaths during the two years reported.

There were 1,659 doses of the vaccine given between Saturday and Sunday with 564 more people fully immunized for a total of 1,557,285. There were 917 doses given last Saturday with 400 more people fully immunized for a total of 1,550,402.

Benton County was leading the state for new cases reported with 100, Pulaski had 80 and Washington 61 new cases reported.

There were 4,079 PCR and antigen tests administered between Saturday and Sunday, according to Health Department data.