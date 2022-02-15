2 resolutions to consider abortion legislation in Arkansas fail in House Rules Committee

Efforts to allow the Arkansas General Assembly to consider coupling a Texas-style civil cause of action with a near total abortion ban died in a House committee Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers are meeting in a fiscal session, which in Arkansas takes place in even-numbered years for consideration of appropriations bills and other financial matters. Non-appropriations bills can be considered if a resolution authorizing legislators to do so gains approval from two-thirds of the members in both the state House and Senate.

Two House members, Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, and Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, introduced resolutions that would have authorized lawmakers to introduce the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act. The resolutions failed to get a motion to send them to the House floor from the House Rules Committee.

Since Texas passed a law banning abortions after six weeks that allows private citizens to enforce it through lawsuits, some GOP lawmakers have advocated for the passage of a Texas-style civil cause of action provision in Arkansas coupled with a ban on abortions except to save the life of the mother. Act 309 of 2021 bans all abortions in the state except those performed to save the life of the mother, but a federal judge has enjoined the law.

Payton said Monday that if Arkansas passed that bill, it would immediately prevent abortions regardless of whether Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, is overturned, while Act 309 is blocked from going into effect by a court order.

"Children are still being aborted in Arkansas today," Payton said. "Texas has shown us that we have a bird in hand if we want to use it."

But Jerry Cox, president of the conservative Arkansas Family Council, said he believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade by the summer and he didn't want to jeopardize decades of work toward ending abortion by passing a law that a judge could interpret as conflicting with past abortion legislation. He said the likelihood of any anti-abortion bill Arkansas passes right now actually stopping abortions would be next to zero.

"I'm afraid if we do any more abortion legislation at this time you run the risk of upending the good laws that you've already passed, and I know that's not your intent," he said. "I think patience and prudence would be the wise course at this time."

Jonathan Mitchell, an attorney who developed the Texas law that Arkansas legislators aim to emulate, called Cox's arguments against passing such a bill "specious and ill-informed in a Monday letter to Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, who provided a copy of the letter to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He said there was no risk that the bill would weaken or interfere with previously enacted abortion restrictions, and that the Texas Heartbeat Act has already prevented "countless" abortions in the five months it has been in effect.

Three women representing various pregnancy resource centers in Arkansas spoke in favor of Payton's House Resolution 1011.

"We can walk in fear or we can step out and be bold like we have in the state of Arkansas for all of these years," said Vicki Parker, who oversees operations of three pregnancy resource centers in Central Arkansas.

Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, asked Parker why pregnancy resource centers supported the bill and if it had to do with a proposal lawmakers may consider to provide $1 million in state grants to the centers. Speculation of a deal in which the Arkansas Family Council would not support anti-abortion legislation in exchange for state funding for the centers spread around the Capitol, but Cox and legislative leaders have said no such deal existed.

Parker said the proposal to fund the pregnancy centers "did not come from us" and added that the funding could mean ties to the state that could cause problems in the long run.

Payton said Cox's statements were the first time he had heard concerns that a new anti-abortion bill would invalidate a previous one.

"What do we have to lose?" he asked.

No committee member made a motion to send the resolution to the House floor, and a subsequent measure, House Resolution 1012, by Payton that would have allowed Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, to introduce the bill met the same fate. Bentley's House Resolution 1013 also failed.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, filed a separate resolution for the Legislature to consider an anti-abortion bill that he did not run. House Resolution 1015 would authorize lawmakers to consider an abortion ban that would include exemptions for rape, incest and saving the life of the mother. Act 309 of 2021 does not include rape and incest exemptions.

Wardlaw, a member of the House Rules Committee, said he agreed with Cox that "doing nothing is the proper stance." Another committee member, Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, said later that she opposed the civil liability provision of the other abortion bills.

The committee consists of 12 Republicans and three Democrats.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, said in an interview later Monday that it was his position that the fiscal session should stay focused on fiscal issues, unless there is something that a large consensus of lawmakers believes should be addressed, such as the Employee Benefits Division. He said he would be open to the proposal to fund pregnancy resource centers but would need to see the details.

On the Senate side, resolutions authorizing consideration of an abortion bill have been filed by Rapert and Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, but have yet to be considered.



