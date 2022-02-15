4-star Texas commit to visit Arkansas

Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman’s recruiting efforts have a Texas commitment planning to visit Arkansas next month.

Junior cornerback Jamel Johnson, 6-1, 185, of Arlington (Texas) Seguin, has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Penn State, Baylor and others.

“He’s a face-up guy, he tells you what you need to hear and not what you want to hear,” said Johnson of Bowman.

Bowman visited Johnson’s school during the January contact period to check on him. Johnson said Bowman contacts him everyday which isn’t the norm for other schools.

Because of Bowman’s steady communication, Johnson said he feels close to Bowman and could see himself playing for Bowman.

“To play for somebody, you have to build a relationship,” Johnson said.

ESPN rates Johnson a 4-star prospect, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 110 recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

Johnson believes he could be a good fit for the Arkansas defense.

“They run man. I’m a physical corner,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he’s also looking to visit LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn in the spring. He has a 3.5 grade-point average and has plans to major in business in college.