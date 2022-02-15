A sweep or a split? No. 23 Hogs look to take Tigers' best punch in rematch

No. 23 Arkansas men at Missouri

WHEN 8 p.m. today

WHERE Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-6, 8-4 SEC; Missouri 10-14, 4-7

SERIES Arkansas leads 31-26

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MISSOURI

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Javon Pickett, 6-5, Sr.9.92.9

G Jarron Coleman, 6-5, Jr.9.53.6

G DaJuan Gordon, 6-3, Jr.8.84.3

F Kobe Brown, 6-8, Jr.12.98.1

F Trevon Brazile, 6-9, Fr.5.63.8

COACH Cuonzo Martin (76-70 in five seasons at Missouri, 262-191 in 14 seasons overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR.PPGRPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.18.84.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr.10.94.6

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.10.09.2

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.10.85.5

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr.3.31.9

COACH Eric Musselman (64-25 in three seasons at Arkansas, 174-59 in seven seasons overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

MissouriArkansas

66.4Points for78.2

70.4Points against68.3

1.3Rebound margin4.9

-1.5Turnover margin2.9

43.3FG pct.44.4

28.53-PT pct.30.5

71.4FT pct.74.0

CHALK TALK Arkansas beat Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12 in Walton Arena. JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 19 points and Trey Wade added 17. Arkansas shot 50% and Missouri shot 29.2% … The Razorbacks are 12-8 against the Tigers in SEC games … Arkansas leads the SEC in scoring defense in conference games, holding opponents to an average of 66.8 points … Missouri has a 16-11 advantage at home in the series … Arkansas is 4-1 in the last five games against Missouri, including an 86-81 overtime victory in Mizzou Arena last season … Notae is averaging an SEC-leading 2.4 steals and leads Arkansas with 84 assists … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.0 points off the bench for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists … Missouri is 7-5 at home, including victories over Alabama and Ole Miss … The Razorbacks are 3-3 in SEC road games.

— Bob Holt

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks are hoping to start another winning streak at Missouri's expense.

Five weeks ago the University of Arkansas mauled the Tigers 87-43 in Walton Arena for the first victory in what became a nine-game winning streak.

The streak ended when Alabama edged the Razorbacks 68-67 on Saturday in Coleman Coliseum.

Arkansas (19-6, 8-4 SEC), back in The Associated Press poll released Monday, takes on Missouri (10-14, 4-7) again at 8 tonight in Mizzou Arena.

"The first time we played Missouri means nothing," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Just like the first time we play everybody and you're getting ready for them a second time.

"We're mature, we know who we are, and we know this is going to be a really, really difficult game as most games are when you play [Missouri] Coach [Cuonzo] Martin's teams.

"He's an excellent coach. They play hard. They play together."

Missouri is 7-5 at home, but the Tigers beat Ole Miss 74-68 on Saturday and Alabama 92-86 earlier in the season. They had one-point losses to Auburn (55-54) and Florida (67-66).





"They're hard to beat at home," Musselman said. "So we have to get ready to play this game and turn the page for sure."

Musselman isn't just talking coach-speak in reference to Missouri being a dangerous opponent despite Arkansas winning by 44 points in the teams' first meeting.

The Razorbacks have been involved in several series previously in the Southwest Conference and SEC in which the losing team had a 45-point or larger turnaround in winning the rematch.

That includes a 46-point turnaround last season when the Razorbacks beat Alabama 81-66 in Walton Arena after losing to the Crimson Tide 90-59 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

In 1993, Mississippi State beat Arkansas 80-76 in overtime at home, then the Razorbacks pounded the Bulldogs 115-58 in Barnhill Arena -- a 61-point swing.

Arkansas beat Auburn 95-59 in Walton Arena in 2005 and the Tigers pulled off a 49-point turnaround by winning 77-64 at home.

There was a 46-point turnaround in 1976 when Houston joined the SWC. The Razorbacks welcomed Houston to the conference by beating the Cougars 92-47 in Barnhill Arena. Houston won the rematch 72-71 at home.

Another 46-point swing happened in 2010 when Arkansas beat LSU 95-59 in Walton Arena, then the Tigers won 77-64 at home.

Going back to 1943, Arkansas and Texas A&M played on consecutive days in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks winning 79-49, then the Aggies winning 67-52 -- a 45-point difference.

Seventy years later when Missouri joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season, the Razorbacks won 73-71 in Walton Arena. Later that season the Tigers beat the Razorbacks by 30 points. 93-63, in Mizzou Arena.

Given that history, Missouri having a shot to win tonight doesn't sound so far-fetched.

"I think you've got to look at their most recent games and try to figure out what they're doing well and try to figure out what we're doing well of late," Musselman said. "You have a whole different game plan.

"You have a little bit different mindset when you play these two-game series after a win as opposed to after a loss."

Missouri has won two of its last three games, including 70-66 at Texas A&M -- where Arkansas lost.

After Missouri lost 70-62 at Vanderbilt, the Tigers beat Ole Miss when they shot 53.8% (28 of 52) and hit 7 of 14 three-pointers.

"We know they'll make adjustments because Coach Martin is a really good coach," Musselman said. "I have as much respect for him as any coach in the league. And he and his staff will make adjustments as well.

"We already know this game is going to have a completely different identity than game one did."

Arkansas rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half at Alabama to twice take the lead with less than 2:30 to play, but the Crimson Tide came back and held on to win when JD Notae missed a three-point attempt with four seconds left and Davonte Davis missed a half-court heave at the buzzer.

"We've got to turn the page," said Razorbacks sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, who had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds. "This game is over with. We can't do anything to get this game back.

"So we've got to come out as a better team when we go to Missouri. We've got to be ready. We've got to play like we're capable of, and we've got to go there and get a win."

Neither team has swept the Arkansas-Missouri series since the Razorbacks did in 2015 and 2016.

Missouri, which won 78-53 at Ole Miss earlier this season, completed its first sweep of the Rebels as five Tigers scored 13 or more points. Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray each had a team-high 14 points and Kobe Brown, DaJuan Gordon and Amari Davis each had 13.

"I think that they're playing with confidence," Musselman said. 'I think they're sharing the ball and doing what we would expect of a Coach Martin team -- to play better as a team as the season progresses."

Musselman and Martin have known each other for 25 years since their days in the CBA. They met during the 1996-97 season when Musselman was head coach of the Florida Beachdogs in West Palm Beach and Martin played for the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Mackers.

"I've talked about Coach Martin's toughness," Musselman said. "I coached against him when he was a player.

"He will have his players ready to play at home. I have very little doubt. And we better be ready to play as well."