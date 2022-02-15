Agbaji paves way in Kansas victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.

Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.

Kansas had been struggling to put opponents away recently. With one exception (an 83-59 victory over defending champion Baylor), the Jayhawks had five single-digit wins and two losses in their last eight games.

Joining Agbaji in double figures for Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) was Christian Braun with 16 points, Dajuan Harris and David McCormack with 12 points each, and Jalen Wilson with 11. McCormack also had 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.

Avery Anderson scored 15 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for Oklahoma State (12-13, 5-8 Big 12). Moussa Cisse pulled down 11 rebounds for the Cowboys.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

NEBRASKA 72, NO. 5 INDIANA 55

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana.

The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as Indiana missed 18 straight shots, going on a 17-0 run that grew their lead to 21 points in the final three minutes.

Nebraska knocked off its highest-ranked opponent since beating a No. 5 LSU on Dec. 20, 2009.

The conference-leading Hoosiers (18-4, 10-2) had won 13 of their last 14 before losing to an unranked opponent for the first time since losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament last year.

NO. 13 MARYLAND 81, NO. 22 IOWA 69

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Sophomore Angel Reese finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season to power No. 13 Maryland to an easy victory over No. 22 Iowa.

Reese sank 9 of 15 shots from the floor, hit 7 of 11 free throws and added 2 blocks and 2 steals for the defending Big Ten Conference champion Terrapins (18-6, 11-3).

Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 10-4) with 19 points,

NO. 17 FLORIDA 83, AUBURN 77

AUBURN, Ala. -- Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers.

Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as the Gators built a 67-55 lead. The Gators led by 14 with just under six minutes to go and 77-66 with 1:54 remaining.

Kristina Moore scored 15 points, Jordyn Merritt 13, Kiara Smith 12 and Nine Rickards 10 for the Gators (19-6, 9-3 SEC).

Honesty Scott-Grayson had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Auburn (9-14, 1-11).

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 83, ILLINOIS 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois.

Ohio State's win, coupled with Indiana's 72-55 loss at Nebraska and Maryland's 81-69 win over Iowa, essentially created a four-way tie for first place in the conference. Ohio State, No. 13 Maryland and No. 9 Michigan are 11-3. No. 5 Indiana is percentage points ahead at 10-2.

Rikki Harris scored 17 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova 14, and Taylor Mikesell 13 for the Buckeyes (19-4 overall).

Aaliyah Nye had 25 points, including five three-pointers, for Illinois (6-15, 1-9 Big Ten).