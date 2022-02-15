Angered by prison expansion plan, protesters removed from Arkansas governor's address; 2 arrested later

Protesters were removed from the State House gallery Monday after interrupting Gov. Asa Hutchinson's State of the State address with chants of "No more cages" after the governor announced a proposal to use surplus general revenue to expand a prison in Calico Rock.





Two people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after being escorted out of the gallery, Secretary of State John Thurston said in a news release. According to Pulaski County Regional Jail officials, Sejeia Freelon, 23, of Little Rock and Blake Worthey, 29, of Bentonville, were arrested and released.

"Today, several protesters seated in the House Gallery during the Governor's State of the State address became excessively noisy and were asked to leave," Thurston said in a statement. "Most of the protesters complied, but a couple of individuals were disruptive to the point of requiring arrest and charged with disorderly conduct."

The Rev. Jeff Hood, a Little Rock pastor who was with the protesters, said after protesters were escorted out of the Capitol they were "brutalized" by Capitol Police and Arkansas State Troopers. Hood said one individual was knocked unconscious and others were cited and released.

Approximately 20 people gathered Monday morning on the front steps of the Capitol as part of the "United Against Cages" protest, including members of decARcerate and the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition. Protesters opposed the proposed expansion at the North Central Unit.

"Instead of unlocking doors they want to build new cages with my money, our money," Zachary Crow, executive director of decARcerate, said as chants of "No more cages" rang out throughout the rally.

The chants rang out again almost an hour later in the House gallery as Hutchinson addressed legislators.

Video provided to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by protesters shows the situation escalated between protesters, Capitol Police and State Troopers once they reached the tunnel outside the Capitol. The video shows a Black man and a Black woman being handcuffed and escorted back inside.





Another video distributed on social media shows a Black man being slammed to the ground during an attempted arrest before being handcuffed and escorted inside.

Photos also showed a gate was closed on protesters to prevent them from re-entering the tunnel.

Sarah Moore, co-founder of the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition, said protesters had planned to make sure their voices were heard, but she said the outburst was not planned.

"We wanted the state to know that community members cared about this issue, but much of it was organic," Moore said.

She said when the chant started, only a few protesters were escorted out of the gallery and the others followed them.

What was concerning, she said, was the response afterward.

"They arrested two Black individuals, a Black woman and a Black man, when I, as a white women with two children, was right next to them but not arrested," she said.

Thurston said in the news release that State Capitol Police and State Police followed protocol and de-escalated the situation in a timely fashion.

"... I am grateful for their professionalism," Thurston said. "My priority is the safety of each individual in the Capitol and on the Capitol grounds."

Requests made to the Capitol Police for copies of incident reports were declined, with an official telling the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette late Monday afternoon that police needed more time to gather information because the event involved so many officers.

A request for the names of the individuals cited also was denied by Capitol Police.

The state Senate on Monday posted a new policy for its galleries that bars visitors from using cellular devices for live-streaming or video recording.

"Credentialed members of the press using electronic devices are to use the West Gallery," the policy states.

"Cellular devices should be silenced and not used for live-streaming and video recording."

The policy says the rule applies to Senate galleries "for the safety of all, protection of the Senate chamber, and to help ensure proceedings can be lived-streamed [by the Senate] without interference."

Visitors are to be seated in the galleries unless otherwise authorized by the staff, according to the policy. Proper decorum and behavior is required of all visitors in the galleries, and signage of any kind is not permitted.

"Noise-making or amplification devices are not permitted," the policy states. Smoking, eating or drinking also isn't permitted.

"Individuals who are not in compliance will be asked to leave the Senate galleries," according to the policy.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.