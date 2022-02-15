Arkansas inmate found hanged, officials say

A 32-year-old inmate was found hanging in his cell at the East Arkansas Regional Unit on Sunday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Kiari Riggins, who was serving a 40-year sentence out of Pulaski County for rape, was found in his locked single-man cell by staff Sunday afternoon, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. after medical staff were unable to detect a pulse.

The Arkansas State Police was notified of Riggins’ death and will investigate, the release said. The Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit is in Marianna and has an inmate capacity of 1,624, according to the department’s website.