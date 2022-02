Eureka Springs, circa 1918: "I have gathered 16 gal. beans the last 2 days and sold 14 at 10 cents a gal." The town's First Church of Christ, Scientist was erected in 1914 in a Italianate style with stained glass imported from Germany. Its congregation having faded away, the church closed in 2014. It has served since as a reading room and bookstore and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

