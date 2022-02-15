Arkansas Senate balks at allowing introduction of anti-abortion bills

Two attempts to allow the Arkansas Legislature to consider legislation coupling a Texas-style civil cause of action with a ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother failed in the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

With three senators not voting and one voting present, the Senate's 12-16 votes for resolutions sponsored by state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, to allow the introduction of two identical bills fell short of the 24 votes required for approval. The resolutions would allow the introduction of the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Civil Life Justice Act.

Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said he is disappointed with the Senate's action.

The action came a day after two efforts to allow the Legislature to consider the legislation died in the Arkansas House Rules Committee on Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers are meeting in a fiscal session, which in Arkansas takes place in even-numbered years for consideration of appropriations bills and other financial matters. Non-appropriations bills can be considered if a resolution authorizing legislators to do so gains approval from two-thirds of the members in both the state House and Senate.

Two House members, Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, and Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, introduced resolutions that would have authorized lawmakers to introduce the Arkansas Human Heartbeat and Human Life Civil Justice Act. The resolutions failed to get a motion to send them to the House floor from the House Rules Committee.

Since Texas passed a law banning abortions after six weeks that allows private citizens to enforce it through lawsuits, some Republican lawmakers have advocated for the passage of a Texas-style civil cause of action provision in Arkansas coupled with a ban on abortions except to save the life of the mother. Act 309 of 2021 bans all abortions in the state except those performed to save the life of the mother, but a federal judge has enjoined the law.

But Jerry Cox, president of the conservative Arkansas Family Council, told the House Rules Committee on Monday he believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade by the summer and he didn’t want to jeopardize decades of work toward ending abortion by passing a law that a judge could interpret as conflicting with past abortion legislation. He said the likelihood of any anti-abortion bill Arkansas passes right now actually stopping abortions would be next to zero.

“I’m afraid if we do any more abortion legislation at this time you run the risk of upending the good laws that you’ve already passed, and I know that’s not your intent,” he said. “I think patience and prudence would be the wise course at this time.”